Condors Cruise to 5-1 Win in Calgary
Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (20-10-6, 46pts) cruised to a 5-1 win over the Calgary Wranglers (15-15-9, 39pts). Bakersfield has points in eight straight (7-0-1) overall and nine straight on the road (7-0-2). With the win, the Condors have their best record at the midway point of any AHL season.
The Condors jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period on a breakaway goal from Seth Griffith (12th) and a power-play tally from Max Jones (7th). Calgary responded with a power-play goal of its own to make it 2-1 after one period.
Bakersfield pulled away in the second with three goals, including two off the stick of James Hamblin (10th, 11th). Hamblin's first came off a rebound at even strength. His second came shorthanded on a breakaway with the Wranglers on a 4-on-3-man advantage. Roby Jarventie (12th) completed the period, picking off an outlet pass and beating Wranglers goalie Connor Murphy through the five-hole to make 5-1 into the second intermission.
Connor Ungar improved to 6-0-0 to begin his AHL career, stopping 29 of 30 shots.
Griffith has 12 points (5g-7a) in his last nine games and is fifth in the AHL scoring race. It was his 800th professional game. Viljami Marjala had an assist, has nine points in his last eight games, and is t-14th among all skaters. Samuel Poulin had two assists.
The Condors are now 7-0-2 in their last nine road games and have scored 55 goals in those contests. They have scored at least five goals in 12 of the 36 games this season and at least four goals in half of their games.
UP NEXT
The Condors are back in Calgary on Sunday at noon. Bakersfield returns home for a Weiner Wednesday on Wednesday, January 21 (click here for tickets) and Adult Jersey Giveaway on Friday, January 23.
