Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Crunch have signed goaltender Jon Gillies to a PTO.

Halverson, 29, has appeared in 20 games for the Crunch this season and owns a 12-6-2 record with a 2.42 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage. Halverson has recorded three shutouts this season, tied for the second-most among all AHL goaltenders. The 6-foot-5, 235-pound netminder registered a five-game winning streak from November 19 to December 19, which included an assist on December 19 in a 5-3 win at Hartford.

A native of Traverse City, Michigan, Halverson has played in 129 career AHL games between the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolfpack, posting a 59-49-17 record with a .901 save percentage, a 2.72 goals-against average, nine shutouts and three assists. He recorded his first career NHL start with the Lightning last season, a 6-4 loss March 22 at Utah.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft. He signed a two-year AHL contract with Syracuse on November 28, 2023 before inking a two-year, two-way contract with Tampa Bay on February 3, 2025.

Gillies, 31, has played in 23 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL this season posting a 8-12-2 record with a 3.08 goals-against average and .900 save percentage. Last season, the 6-foot-6, 223-pound netminder appeared in seven games with the Solar Bears, recording a 4-3-0 record, 2.49 goals-against average and .922 save percentage, and 12 games with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL recording a 3-7-2 record to go along with a 3.76 goals-against average and .868 save percentage.

The Concord, New Hampshire native has played in 35 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues and Calgary Flames from 2016 to 2023 posting a 8-16-3 record, 3.39 goals-against average and .891 save percentage. He has also played in 184 career AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Providence Bruins, Utica Comets and Stockton Heat since 2015 earning a 78-71-22 record, 2.94 goals-against average and .904 save percentage.

Gillies was originally selected by the Calgary Flames in the third round, 75th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.







