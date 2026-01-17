Bojangles Game Preview: January 17 & 18 vs Hershey

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The Checkers are coming off an impressive midweek sweep and looking to keep that momentum rolling as they host their division rival Hershey Bears.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 21-12-2-0 (3rd Atlantic)

HER - 17-14-3-0 (5th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 16.8% / 85.7%

HER - 18.6% / 82.9%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.26 GF/Game / 2.74 GA/Game

HER - 2.76 GF/Game / 2.85 GA/Game

Head-To-Head

1-1-0-0

THE STORYLINES

OFFENSIVE OUTBURSTS

The Checkers' last two outings saw them put up their best offensive showings of the season. On Tuesday they throttled the Thunderbirds 8-2, then followed that up by thumping them again the next night by the exact same score. The 16-goal total matched a franchise record over back-to-back games and every skater that suited up for Charlotte recorded at least one point across the two contests.

After being held to five total goals in three games immediately prior, the Checkers have scored 21 goals in their last three games and now rank among the AHL's top 10 offenses. They'll face a Hershey team that enters the weekend on a five-game point streak (3-0-2-0) and has allowed three or fewer goals in six of its last seven contests.

DYNAMIC DUO

Two of the biggest drivers during Charlotte's recent offensive outburst have been Jack Devine and Ben Steeves. Devine - who was recently named to the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - has posted three consecutive two-point efforts, an impressive bounceback after a six-game point drought. Steeves had a similarly dry run that saw him post one point in 10 games, but he has now racked up a staggering eight points over his last four contests.

THREE-HEADED MONSTER

The offense has been stealing the headlines, but Charlotte's defensive play has been enjoying a surge as well. The Checkers have allowed five total goals over the last three games, and each of those wins featured a different netminder turning in a solid performance between the pipes. Cooper Black ranks second in the AHL in wins and has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five starts, Kirill Gerasimyuk has given up eight goals in his last four games - with five of those coming in one outing - and Louis Domingue has won each of his last two starts while stopping 23 of 27.

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

Jack Devine - 6 points in last 3 games

Ben Steeves - 8 points in last 4 games

Wilmer Skoog - 4 points in last 2 games

Hershey

Andrew Cristall - 6 points in last 5 games

Bogdan Trineyev - 3 points in last 3 games

Ilya Protas - 4 points in last 5 games

THE INFO

Saturday is What If? Night presented by Novant Health! The Checkers will become the Queen City Grits for the night - as a nod to an original team name suggestion - and wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off benefitting Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital. Fans can purchase a special ticket & shirt package here.

Sunday is Youth Sports Day presented by Ed's Tavern!

Sunday also features a special Mystery Offer, in which fans can get a mystery seat and a mystery box of goodies for just $40!

If you can't make it to the Coliseum, both games are available to stream via AHLTV on FloHockey!

Fans can also listen to the radio broadcast on the Checkers App or online.







