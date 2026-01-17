Wolf Pack Strike Three Times in Second Period, Score 4-3 Victory over Penguins

Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack snapped a seven-game losing streak (0-6-1-0) at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday night, holding off the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Wolf Pack used three goals in the second period to prevail 4-3.

An early turnover found the back of the net, giving the Penguins a 1-0 lead. Atley Calvert intercepted a pass and fed Tristan Broz. The All-Star forward then found Gabe Klassen in the slot, where he released a shot that beat Dylan Garand at 3:49.

The Wolf Pack responded quickly, however, as Daniel Walcott drew a tripping penalty at 5:50.

Less than a minute into the power play, Casey Fitzgerald took a pass from Brett Berard and wandered into the high-slot area. Fitzgerald snapped a shot that Jaroslav Chmelaø deflected through Sergei Murashov at 6:36 to even the tilt 1-1.

The power play goal was the Wolf Pack's first in eleven tries against the Penguins this season.

Klassen restored the lead for the Penguins 11:41 into the middle frame, pouncing on a rebound. Exhausted late in a shift, the Wolf Pack were guilty of an icing call. On the ensuing faceoff, Calvert fed Finn Harding on the right-wing side. Harding stepped into a drive that Garand denied, but the rebound came right to Klassen. He buried his second goal of the night from the bottom of the left-wing circle, making it 2-1.

Just 26 seconds later, however, the Wolf Pack drew even again. Chmelaø blocked a shot in the defensive zone and quickly was able to gain possession in the neutral zone. Chmelaø fed Berard on the left-wing side, where he worked into the circle and ripped a low shot by Murashov at 12:07.

2:19 later, Kalle Väisänen gave the Wolf Pack the lead for good with his third goal of the season. Fitzgerald fired a shot from the point that Väisänen deflected in front, lighting the lamp at 14:26 to make it a 3-2 game.

Justin Dowling found a rebound at 19:15, extending the lead to 4-2. Berard tipped a Chmelaø shot on goal that Murashov denied, but Dowling followed up the rebound and had a wide-open net to deposit his seventh goal of the season into.

The goal was club's third in a span of 7:08 and would stand as the game-winning strike.

The Penguins drew within a goal at 9:38 of the third period. Aaron Huglen forced a turnover in the offensive zone, then connected with Aidan McDonough in the left-wing circle. McDonough's quick bid beat Garand by the glove, making it 4-3.

Garand slammed the door shut from there, however, making nine saves in the third period to cement the victory.

The Wolf Pack continue their five-game road trip tomorrow when they battle the Penguins in a rematch of tonight's showdown. The puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Jan. 23 when the Bridgeport Islanders come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.