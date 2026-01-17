Iowa's Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Toronto
Published on January 16, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild mounted a late comeback bid but fell a goal short in a 3-2 defeat to the Toronto Marlies at Casey's Center on Friday night. Oskar Olausson scored both of Iowa's goals in the final seven minutes of play.
Vinni Lettieri put Toronto in front with a one-timer over Samuel Hlavaj (28 saves) from the left circle 7:53 into the game.
The Marlies outshot the Wild 7-6 in the first period.
Benoit-Olivier Groulx finished off a backdoor pass from Noah Chadwick 9:17 into the middle frame to give Toronto a 2-0 lead.
Toronto outshot Iowa 20-14 through two periods.
Lettieri struck again with a wrister inside the far post on a 2-on-1 at 6:11 of the third period.
Olausson pulled Iowa back within two goals with 6:19 remaining. After Jack Peart forced a turnover along the wall, Olausson stepped to the right dot and rifled a wrister past the blocker of Artur Akhtyamov (20 saves).
Olausson deflected a point shot from Dylan Gambrell under Akhtyamov with 36 seconds to play, but the Wild were unable to find a tying goal in the game's dying moments.
Toronto outshot Iowa 31-22. The Wild finished 0-for-2 on the power play while the Marlies went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.
Iowa and Toronto complete their weekend series at Casey's Center on Country Night on Saturday at 6 p.m. All fans in attendance will be able to enjoy a free LOCASH concert postgame.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from January 16, 2026
- Rosén's First Hat Trick Not Enough in OT Loss to Sens - Rochester Americans
- Condors Cruise to 5-1 Win in Calgary - Bakersfield Condors
- Iowa's Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Toronto - Iowa Wild
- Griffins' Late Comeback Falls Short in 3-1 Loss to Rockford - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bonk Spoils Bridgeport Shutout - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Take Down Admirals 5-4 - Chicago Wolves
- Moose Take down Rocket in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 17 & 18 vs Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Kaliyev's Overtime Winner Lifts Senators Past Americans 5-4 - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Strike Three Times in Second Period, Score 4-3 Victory over Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Falter in 4-3 Loss to Wolf Pack - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Blow Past Utica Comets, 5-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Two Late Strikes Power Crunch Past Comets, 5-2 - Utica Comets
- Islanders Win Third Straight, Beat Phantoms 3-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Sam Colangelo from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Abbotsford Canucks Sign Felton to PTO - Abbotsford Canucks
- Capitals Recall Ivan Miroshnichenko from Bears - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls to Host Native American Heritage Night Brought to You by Viejas Casino and Resort Saturday, January 17 - San Diego Gulls
- New York Rangers Recall D Connor Mackey Form Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Wizarding Night January 24 - Syracuse Crunch
- Eagles Promote Weiss to Assistant Coach - Colorado Eagles
- Englund Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Firebirds Introduce Enhanced Fancentric Benefits for 2026-27 Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Brandon Halverson from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Bridgeport, Game 36 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Condors at Wranglers, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Battle in 'Berta - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.