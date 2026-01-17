Iowa's Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Toronto

January 16, 2026

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild mounted a late comeback bid but fell a goal short in a 3-2 defeat to the Toronto Marlies at Casey's Center on Friday night. Oskar Olausson scored both of Iowa's goals in the final seven minutes of play.

Vinni Lettieri put Toronto in front with a one-timer over Samuel Hlavaj (28 saves) from the left circle 7:53 into the game.

The Marlies outshot the Wild 7-6 in the first period.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx finished off a backdoor pass from Noah Chadwick 9:17 into the middle frame to give Toronto a 2-0 lead.

Toronto outshot Iowa 20-14 through two periods.

Lettieri struck again with a wrister inside the far post on a 2-on-1 at 6:11 of the third period.

Olausson pulled Iowa back within two goals with 6:19 remaining. After Jack Peart forced a turnover along the wall, Olausson stepped to the right dot and rifled a wrister past the blocker of Artur Akhtyamov (20 saves).

Olausson deflected a point shot from Dylan Gambrell under Akhtyamov with 36 seconds to play, but the Wild were unable to find a tying goal in the game's dying moments.

Toronto outshot Iowa 31-22. The Wild finished 0-for-2 on the power play while the Marlies went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

