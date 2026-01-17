Abbotsford Canucks Sign Felton to PTO

Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed defenceman Christian Felton to a professional try-out agreement.

Felton, 25, returns to the Canucks for a second stint, after spending the majority of his first professional season with Abbotsford in 2024-25, skating in 13 regular season games and being a part of the club's Calder Cup Championship roster. He also spent seven games with the Canucks' ECHL affiliate Kalamazoo Wings, recording one assist.

The 6'1, 185-pound defender started the 2025-26 campaign with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, registering nine points (three goals, six assists) and 15 penalty minutes over 30 games played. The Medina, Ohio native originally joined the organization when he signed a one-year entry-level NHL contract with the Vancouver Canucks on March 14, 2024. Prior to turning professional, Felton spent four seasons in the NCAA between Bentley University (AHA) and Merrimack College (Hockey East), recording a total of 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) and 44 penalty minutes over 98 collegiate games.

In a corresponding move, Ryan Johnson also announced that the Abbotsford Canucks have released defenceman Phip Waugh from his professional try-out agreement.







