Kudryavtsev to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
The American Hockey League announced today that Abbotsford Canucks defenceman Kirill Kudryavtsev has been selected to represent the Pacific Division as a member of its 2026 AHL All-Star Classic roster, presented by BMO. Kudryavtsev is set to become the fourth player and second defenceman in franchise history to participate in an AHL All-Star game.
Kudryavtsev, 21, currently ranks tied for third on the team in points (13) this season while leading Canucks defencemen with 12 assists. The second-year pro has recorded 39 points (six goals, 33 assists) in his first 93 AHL regular season games, while leading Canucks defencemen in games played since joining the team in the 2024-25 campaign.
The Yaroslavl, Russia native had an impressive rookie season in 2024-25, leading Abbotsford in plus-minus rating in both the regular season (+18) and playoffs (+18) on the way to helping the club capture its first ever Calder Cup Championship. Kudryavtsev also skated in two regular season games with the Vancouver Canucks, making his NHL debut at home against the San Jose Sharks on April 14, 2025. A former seventh-round pick (208th overall) for Vancouver in 2022, he became the seventh player to make his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks after recall from Abbotsford.
"Kirill hit the ground running last year and his development came along quicker than anticipated," said Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson. "He is a complete professional and he is extremely coachable. It is not a surprise to anyone in our organization that he is being recognized with an All-Star selection."
Prior to joining Abbotsford, Kudryavtsev spent three seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Soo Greyhounds, where he had current Abbotsford Canucks assistant coach Jordan Smith as an associate coach during his first year of junior hockey in 2021-22. He also captured a Hlinka-Gretzky Cup Gold Medal in 2022 while representing Russia in the coveted U-18 international tournament.
The 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday, Feb. 10 (8 ET/7 CT) will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11 (8 ET/7 CT), the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament featuring six games of eight minutes each. The two teams with the best records at the end of the round-robin will face off for the championship in a final eight-minute, 3-on-3 game.
For ticket information, fans can visit icehogs.com/asc26.
American Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026
- T-Birds Donating 3,000 Hats & Gloves to Springfield Public Schools - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Filip Bystedt Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - San Jose Barracuda
- Seamus Casey to Represent Comets at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Utica Comets
- Barkey Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Monsters Forward Luca Del Bel Belluz Named 2026 AHL All-Star - Cleveland Monsters
- Kudryavtsev to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Abbotsford Canucks
- Dmitri Simashev Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Tucson Roadrunners
- Goaltender Carl Lindbom Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Henderson Silver Knights
- Tim Washe Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - San Diego Gulls
- IceHogs' Korchinski, Lardis Named to Roster for AHL All-Star Classic in Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Condors Leading Scorer Quinn Hutson Named AHL All-Star - Bakersfield Condors
- Trio of Amerks Named to American Hockey League North Division All-Star Roster - Rochester Americans
- League Scoring Leader, Kaliyev, to Represent Belleville at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Belleville Senators
- Wolves' Nadeau, Robidas, Fensore Earn AHL All-Star Nods - Chicago Wolves
- Forward Andre Lee Selected for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Ontario Reign
- Thomas Milic Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Manitoba Moose
- Ilya Protas Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport's Cole McWard Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ufko Selected for AHL All-Star Classic - Milwaukee Admirals
- Tristan Broz, Sergei Murashov Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack F Gabe Perreault Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Posch, Megna, Letestu to Represent Eagles at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Colorado Eagles
- Brunet, Dipietro Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Providence Bruins
- Bjornfot & Devine Named to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Texas Stars Forward Cameron Hughes Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Texas Stars
- Jagger Firkus and Tyson Jugnauth Selected to 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Cossa, Leonard and Shine to Participate in 2026 AHL All-Star Classic - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Forwards Jakob Pelletier, Conor Geekie Named 2026 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Matt Luff Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Unveils Rosters for 2026 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by BMO - AHL
- Kolosov Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 12 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Griffins Prepare for Winning Wednesday - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Marjala Magic Seals Big Week with 3-0 Win - Bakersfield Condors
- Penguins Recall Breazeale, Reassign Edwards to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Moose Recall Defenceman Ben Zloty from Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Erik Gustafsson Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Gulls Dropped by Abbotsford - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Beat the Gulls in a Massive 5-3 Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Reign Rallies from Three-Goal Deficiit to Top Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Colorado Coughs up Three-Goal Lead in Third, Fall to Ontario 4-3 in a Shootout - Colorado Eagles
- Nyman Nets Another Two Goals in Firebirds' 6-3 Win over Texas Stars - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Jones, Levi Power Amerks to Shutout Win over Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Stars Come up Short against Firebirds - Texas Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Abbotsford Canucks Stories
- Kudryavtsev to Represent Canucks at 2026 AHL All-Star Classic
- Canucks Beat the Gulls in a Massive 5-3 Victory
- Canucks Complete Weekend Sweep with a 3-2 Win over the Wranglers
- The Abbotsford Canucks Defeat the Wranglers, 4-3, in a Shootout
- Abbotsford Canucks Fall 4-1 to the Bakersfield Condors