Reign Rallies from Three-Goal Deficiit to Top Colorado

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (24-11-1-1) defeated the Colorado Eagles (22-8-1-3) Wednesday night by a final score of 4-3 in a shootout in front of front of 5,089 fans at Blue Arena. The Reign travel to Texas to take on the Stars Saturday at 6 p.m. (PST).

Ontario trailed 2-0 heading into the third period and then the Eagles made it a 3-0 advantage just 37 seconds into the final frame, then the comeback transpired. Nikita Alexandrov scored on the power-play at 4:13, while Kenny Connors made it a one-score game with a six-on-five extra attacker score with 2:59 left in regulation. Then with 19 seconds left in regulation Alexandrov struck on a six-on-four extra attacker to force extra hockey. Aatu Jämsen provided the shootout winner in round five.

Ontario trailed 2-0 after the first period as they were outshot 14-3. Jayson Megna opened the scoring for the Eagles as the Reign turned the puck over right to his stick in the left circle where he sent a wrist shot home with nothing Pheonix Copley could do. Then at 8:04 Zakhar Bardakov cashed in on a rebound at the top of the crease. Each team failed to convert on their one power-play chance in the period.

The score remained 2-0 through 40 minutes of play as Ontario was outshot 10-8 in the second period going 0-for-2 on the power-play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Colorado increased their lead to 3-0 just 37 seconds into the third period when Jason Polin sent a back-hander home from the left side of the crease. The comeback began when Nikita Alexandrov (8th) scored on the power-play from Martin Chromiak and Kenny Connors at 4:13. At the top of the left circle Connors fed the puck diagonally to the Chromiak at the right circle. From there he threaded a pass to Alexandrov at the left side of the post for a deflection home. With 2:09 left in regulation Kenny Connors (9th) made it a one-score game with a six-on-five score from Chromiak and Alexandrov. Alexandrov slipped across the blue line and kicked the puck out to Chromiak at the right wing. Chromiak cut behind the net and sent a wraparound off the pad of Trent Miner and Connors crashed the net banging home the rebound at the top of the crease. The Reign went back on the power-play with 57 seconds left and it would be a six-on-four extra attacker score from Alexandrov (9th) from Chromiak tying the score at 3-3 with just 19 seconds left. Inside the left face-off dot Chromiak dished the puck to Alexandrov at the right post where he directed it home forcing overtime.

Ontario outshot Colorado 5-2 in the overtime session but neither team found the back of the net as a shootout was needed to determine a winner.

Aatu Jämsen scored the game winner in the shootout session as the fifth shooter while Kenny Connors scored as the second shooter.

Pheonix Copley picked up the win making 35 saves on 38 shots while stopping four of five shooters in the shootout while Trent Miner suffered the loss making 33 saves on 36 shots allowing two goals on five shots in the shootout.

Ontario went 2-for-5 on the power-play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

BOX SCORE

Postgame thoughts from Andrew Lord, Pheonix Copley, and Nikita Alexandrov.

Lord

On Alexandrov tonight

They were checking him hard. He had a tough matchup against Megna, and really solid D there. They were trying to pick on him a little bit and be physical. Could really see the competitor come out, especially the last two periods, especially in the third. He was all in, second, third, fourth efforts. And when your skilled players do that, you're a very dangerous team. And that's exactly what happened tonight, him and a few of the other really skilled top six guys really grew as the game went. He was elite.

On Copley

Just another backbone of our team. Total leader. We got an unbelievable goaltending combo. He was excellent.

Copley

On tonight's win

It was a big time character win for us. We never gave up. Obviously, at three nothing, it would have been easy in the third to pack it in and say we came out here with one win, and that was good. But the guys dug deep and were able to tie it up there with less than a minute left. That was unbelievable. Then the way we played in overtime, I thought, was pretty incredible. Just guys were unselfish, handing each other off with good shifts and dominated overtime.

On this team's compete

We have guys that say, never say never, I guess. It's a lot of fun to be a part of them. We just have a lot of guys who have this skill. I can see as a goalie, if I had to play against these guys, it would be very difficult, because they're very tenacious in front of the net. When they get going, get in their zone, moving the puck around, and like the goals we scored, they were all in tight on the goalie, making his life difficult.

Alexandrov

On the turnaround

We were definitely not happy with our first period. We knew they were going to come out pretty hard and pretty strong. So we obviously tried to get ready for the second period and tried to get a push back. I thought that in the second period we took a step. Then the third period after the goal that they scored, I think we took over the game and created chances and we were pounding pucks. It was great.







