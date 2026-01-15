T-Birds Donating 3,000 Hats & Gloves to Springfield Public Schools
Published on January 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the organization's charitable Foundation and Springfield Public Schools, announced today that they will be presenting a donation of approximately 3,000 winter hats and gloves to students within the school system.
"For so many students in our community, something as simple as a warm hat or pair of gloves can be the difference between starting the school day feeling protected from the elements or facing the cold without what they need," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "As an organization, we take tremendous pride in supporting our community, and partnering with Springfield Public Schools to provide winter clothing is about more than staying warm - it's about showing these students that their community believes in them and is invested in their success both inside and outside the classroom."
Representatives from the Thunderbirds will make donations of supplies to Walsh Elementary School on Friday, January 16, and South End Middle School on Friday, January 23.
"We are deeply grateful to the Springfield Thunderbirds for their continued generosity and partnership," said Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinnall. "Meeting students' basic needs is essential to their ability to learn, grow, and thrive. A warm hat or pair of gloves is not a small gesture. It sends a powerful message that the community cares about students, supports them, and believes in their success every single day."
Established in 2018, the T-Birds Foundation is dedicated to serving the Springfield community and the Pioneer Valley by supporting initiatives in health and wellness, youth enrichment, and civic service. The Foundation works to create impactful partnerships and provide meaningful resources beyond the rink. For more information, contact foundation@springfieldthunderbirds.com.
