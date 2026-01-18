T-Birds Offense Dries up in Bridgeport

Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release









Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Vadim Zherenko vs. the Utica Comets

(Springfield Thunderbirds) Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Vadim Zherenko vs. the Utica Comets(Springfield Thunderbirds)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (13-18-4-2) continued to have a tough time location offense, falling 4-1 to the the Bridgeport Islanders (16-17-2-1) on Saturday night inside Total Mortgage Arena.

A bad break for T-Birds netminder Vadim Zherenko resulted in Bridgeport's game-opening tally at 6:37 of the opening period, as Zherenko lost his balance and fell in his blue paint, allowing Daylan Kuefler to carry the puck around the net and wrap it past the fallen goaltender to make it 1-0 Bridgeport.

Aside from that unfortunate break, the T-Birds and Islanders played a mostly defensive-minded first period, as Zherenko's nine saves and Henrik Tikkanen's eight stops in the Bridgeport crease accounted for much of the action on the scoresheet.

Matthew Peca quickly got his troops back on track, as the T-Birds captain slipped a wrister through Tikkanen just 49 seconds into period two, tying the score, 1-1, and extending his point streak to five consecutive games. Matt Luff also extended his season-long point streak to seven games with the primary assist on Springfield's first marker of the evening.

However, that potential momentum-changer was quickly washed out when Cam Berg connected on a wrister from the left circle just 2:08 later, restoring a one-goal Bridgeport lead, 2-1.

Shots and chances continued to come at a premium for both teams, as the clubs combined for only 43 shots all evening, including just 25 in the final 40 minutes of play.

The T-Birds never did receive a power play in this one, and the club's last-minute efforts with Zherenko on the bench proved fruitless, as Adam Beckman and Eetu Liukas each connected on empty-netters to give Bridgeport the final goals of the night.

The Thunderbirds look for a reversal in fortunes when they return home on Monday to begin a five-game homestand. They face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins for a 3:05 p.m. matinee inside the MassMutual Center.

Single-game tickets and ticket memberships for all remaining games in the Thunderbirds' 2025-26 season are available now - fans can order now by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com or by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625).

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.