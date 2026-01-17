Roadrunners Extend Win Streak to Five with 4-2 Victory over Barracuda

Published on January 17, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (17-12-5-0) opened their two-game home series with a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (20-12-1-2) on Friday night at Tucson Arena.

Tucson received scoring throughout the lineup, as Miko Matikka, Cameron Hebig, Austin Poganski and Ben McCartney each found the back of the net. Hebig and Poganski also added an assist apiece to record two-point nights.

The Roadrunners improved to 3-0 on the homestand, and Friday's win extended Tucson's winning streak to a season-high five games.

After a back-and-forth opening 40 minutes that saw the game tied after each period, Tucson took its first lead of the night when Poganski scored 3:24 into the third period to make it 3-2. McCartney sealed the victory with an empty-net goal in the final two minutes to secure the 4-2 victory.

The Roadrunners opened the scoring early in the first period when Matikka capitalized on a breakaway. San Jose responded with two consecutive goals late in the first period and early in the second to take a 2-1 lead, before Hebig tied the game with five minutes remaining in the middle frame to spark Tucson's three unanswered goals to close out the game.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta made 25 saves to earn his 12th win of the season and his fourth straight.

TEAM NOTES

Friday's victory extended Tucson's season-high winning streak to five games. The Roadrunners have earned points in each of its last eight games (7-0-1-0) and in 12 of its last 14 contests (9-2-3-0).

Tucson has scored in the first period in 7 of the last 8 games dating back to Dec. 27 vs CGY, outscoring its opponents 10-4 in that span.

The Roadrunners have scored in the second period in three consecutive games dating back to Jan. 9 vs. IA, tallying four goals in that span.

Friday's victory improved Tucson's record to 3-0-1-0 at home when tied after two periods and 4-2-1-0 at home when tied after the first period.

The Roadrunners have earned a point in all three contests against the Barracuda this season (2-0-1-0).

Tucson has outscored the Barracuda 13-8 through the first three games of the season series.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Friday's goal marked the second time this season Miko Matikka scored the game's opening goal, tying him for the team lead (previous: Oct. 19 vs. CGY).

Friday's performance extended Cameron Hebig's league-leading home-point streak to eight games, totaling 12 points (3g, 9a) in that span dating back to Dec. 12 vs. Bakersfield.

Hebig now sits just eight goals shy of 100 for his career.

Friday's two-point performance (1g, 1a) marked Hebig's team-leading ninth multi-point game of the season.

Hebig has recorded an assist in seven straight home games dating back to Dec. 13 vs. Bakersfield, collecting nine helpers over that stretch.

With Friday's assist, Noel Nordh now leads all active Roadrunners rookies in points with 15 (4g, 11a).

With Friday's assist, Austin Poganski now sits just eight assists shy of 150 for his career.

His third-period tally marked Poganski's second game-winning goal of the season (T-2nd on the team), and his first since Oct. 18 vs CGY.

Friday's two-point performance (1g, 1a), marked Poganski's sixth multi-point game of the campaign (T-2nd on the team).

With Friday's assist, Scott Perunovich is now 4th in assists (21) and T-4th in points (23) among all AHL defensemen.

With 61 wins as a Roadrunner, Matthew Villalta is five wins shy of tying Adin Hill for first all-time in franchise history (66).

Noel Nordh (no. 45) collected his 11th assist of the season on Cameron Hebig's second-period goal. (Photo: Kate Dibildox/Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Tucson opened the game with an encouraging start, controlling possession and generating sustained pressure early. The Roadrunners were rewarded just past the five-minute mark when Matikka scored on a breakaway opportunity created by Owen Allard to put Tucson ahead 1-0.

The Roadrunners continued to dial up the pressure and test San Jose goaltender Gabriel Carriere, firing five consecutive shots during the first half of the period.

After Tucson dictated much of the early play, the Barracuda responded with a power-play goal from Kasper Halttunen, who slipped the puck past Villalta's right side to even the score at 1-1 at 12:52.

San Jose carried momentum late in the period, forcing Tucson to defend down the stretch. Villalta came up with key saves on Shane Bowers and Lucas Carlsson to keep the game tied heading into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

The second period opened with a back-and-forth stretch as both teams traded chances following several turnovers, creating multiple breakaway opportunities for Tucson.

The Roadrunners were unable to convert, and the back-and-forth sequence ended when Ethan Cardwell scored at 4:52 to give the Barracuda a 2-1 lead.

Tucson pushed back, with Andrew Agozzino testing Carriere with three consecutive shots, including one that was snagged by Carriere's right glove at the last moment.

With five minutes remaining in the period, Hebig tied the game with a slap shot from the top of the zone that slipped past Carriere's right post. Villalta stood tall the rest of the way, and the period ended with both clubs even at 2-2.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson regained the lead early in the final frame when Poganski finished a play set up by Hebig, who weaved through the defense and pulled Carriere out of position.

The Roadrunners' defense held strong, limiting San Jose to just three shots on goal over the first 10 minutes of the period and keeping the Barracuda from generating sustained pressure in the offensive zone.

Ben McCartney sealed the win with an empty-net goal at 18:30 to make it 4-2 and push Tucson's winning streak to five games.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep against the Barracuda in the series finale on Saturday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







American Hockey League Stories from January 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.