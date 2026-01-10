Walker's OT Winner Extends Roadrunners' Win Streak to Three
Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Tucson Roadrunners News Release
Sammy Walker went bar-down in overtime as the Tucson Roadrunners (15-12-5-0) opened their home weekend series and six-game homestand with a 2-1 win over the Iowa Wild (10-22-2-1) on Friday night at Tucson Arena. The victory marked Tucson's season-high third straight win and extended the Roadrunners' point streak to six games. The Roadrunners erased a one-goal deficit when Max Szuber scored late in the second period to even the contest.
After an end-to-end overtime, Walker delivered the game-winner against his former club, ripping a shot past Samuel Hlavaj and off the crossbar to seal the victory.
Jaxson Stauber earned his second straight win, stopping 19 of 20 shots in the effort.
The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep against the Wild in the series finale on Saturday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT. For credential requests, please email Chase Clemens (chase.clemens@tucsonroadrunners.com).
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Reign Edge Silver Knights in Shootout, 5-4 - Ontario Reign
- Walker's OT Winner Extends Roadrunners' Win Streak to Three - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Edge Eagles, 5-4 - San Diego Gulls
- Iowa Falls, 2-1, in Overtime to Tucson - Iowa Wild
- Gulls Stage Comeback to Defeat Colorado, 5-4, in Shootout - Colorado Eagles
- Amerks Can't Complete Comeback in 3-2 Loss to Laval - Rochester Americans
- Griffins Suffer Second Regulation Loss of Season, Fall to Texas, 2-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Drop 5-1 Contest to Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolves Topple IceHogs 3-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Sens Fall to Marlies in Final Visit to Toronto - Belleville Senators
- Broz's Four Point Fuel Penguins' 5-1 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- T-Birds Offense Overpowers Wolf Pack, 7-4 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Checkers Drop 5-1 Contest to Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Give up Five Unanswered, Lose 7-4 to Thunderbirds - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Texas Takes Down Grand Rapids - Texas Stars
- Comets Blank Crunch in "Sock Toss," 3-0 - Utica Comets
- P-Bruins Defeat Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Blanked by Comets, 3-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Islanders Defeated on the Road by Bruins, 4-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Ginning Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sheldon Dries Recalled by Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Checkers Sign Vinnie Purpura - Charlotte Checkers
- Barracuda to Televise Five Games on Nbc Sports California Beginning January 24 - San Jose Barracuda
- Ads to Offer Free Health Consultations - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Earn Point in Shootout Loss to Monsters - Toronto Marlies
- Former Phantoms Starring in the 2026 Winter Olympics - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Marlies Fall to Phantoms, Ending Win Streak - Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender James Reimer to Professional Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- John Leonard Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Monday Matinee Presented by Lifespan Speech & Swallowing Services January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Milwaukee Blisters Moose, 7-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Balanced Attack Leads to Ads Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Walker's OT Winner Extends Roadrunners' Win Streak to Three
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Iowa Wild
- Roadrunners Kick off 2026 with a Full Month of Home Excitement
- Roadrunners Blank Wranglers 4-0 to Complete Series Sweep
- McCartney's Four-Point Night Powers Roadrunners Past Wranglers, 5-2