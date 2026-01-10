Walker's OT Winner Extends Roadrunners' Win Streak to Three

Sammy Walker went bar-down in overtime as the Tucson Roadrunners (15-12-5-0) opened their home weekend series and six-game homestand with a 2-1 win over the Iowa Wild (10-22-2-1) on Friday night at Tucson Arena. The victory marked Tucson's season-high third straight win and extended the Roadrunners' point streak to six games. The Roadrunners erased a one-goal deficit when Max Szuber scored late in the second period to even the contest.

After an end-to-end overtime, Walker delivered the game-winner against his former club, ripping a shot past Samuel Hlavaj and off the crossbar to seal the victory.

Jaxson Stauber earned his second straight win, stopping 19 of 20 shots in the effort.

The Roadrunners will look to complete the sweep against the Wild in the series finale on Saturday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT. For credential requests, please email Chase Clemens (chase.clemens@tucsonroadrunners.com).







