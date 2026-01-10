Comets Blank Crunch in "Sock Toss," 3-0

Utica, NY - The Comets hosted the Syracuse Crunch in their second-ever "Sock Toss" and came away with a 3-0 shutout win.

The home crowd was ready to go from the start of the game, and they were brought to their feet when Nathan Legare dropped the gloves with Crunch forward Cooper Flinton just 2:29 into the game with Legare ultimately getting the take down. The Comets went on the power play a few minutes later when Matteo Pietroniro was called for cross-checking. The Crunch killed it off and had a great bid shorthanded, but Jakub Malek denied Syracuse forward Nick Abruzzese from the slot. It was a defensive battle in the opening 20 minutes as the Comets registered six shots on goal while holding the Crunch to just three.

The Comets didn't waste any time in the second period when Topias Vilen shot one from the left point and Xavier Parent deflected it past Ryan Fanti to give the Comets a 1-0 lead, sending the socks flying onto the ice just 35 seconds into the frame. The second fight of the game transpired about halfway through the period when Xavier Parent went after Crunch forward Conor Geekie. The Crunch would head to the power play as Parent was given an extra two minutes for instigating, but the Comets killed it off. Syracuse's best chance of the period came when Tristan Allard found himself on a breakaway, but Jakub Malek made a great save to keep it 1-0. Later in the period, Jonathan Gruden leveled Conor Geekie with an open ice hit, which was followed by the third scrap of the game when Crunch defenseman Jarred Tinordi engaged Gruden as the two went toe to toe right in front of the Syracuse net. Tinordi was assessed a game misconduct and an extra two minutes for instigating which put the Comets on the power play at the end of the second period.

The Comets finished the balance of the power play to start the third period, but the Crunch killed it off. The Comets headed right back to the power play moments later when Syracuse defenseman Tommy Miller was called for holding, and it was Brian Halonen who fired a backhand shot past the stick side of Ryan Fanti to make it 2-0 at 2:37 of the third. It was Halonen's eighth of the season from Hameenaho and Casey. The Crunch pushed back throughout the period, but Jakub Malek and the Comets stood strong, staving off a lengthy shift where the Crunch had the Comets pinned in their own zone for over two minutes. Angus Crookshank would add an empty-net goal for his eighth of the year at 18:55 from Brian Halonen to make it 3-0, which was the final score.

It was the Comets' third win in a row as they extended the point streak to four games to start 2026. Both teams registered 15 shots on goal. It was the first shutout of Jakub Malek's professional career. The Comets went 1-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

