Iowa Falls, 2-1, in Overtime to Tucson
Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. - Sammy Walker scored the overtime winner 3:53 into the extra session as the Tucson Roadrunners beat the Iowa Wild at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Friday night.
Tucson outshot Iowa 10-3 in a scoreless opening period.
The Wild took a 1-0 lead 4:09 into the middle frame. David Spacek and Riley Heidt combined to send the puck into the slot for Gerry Mayhew, who rifled a shot over Jaxson Stauber (19 saves).
Max Stuber tied the game for the Roadrunners with a long shot through traffic that beat Samuel Hlavaj (29 saves) with 1:33 to play in the second period.
The Roadrunners outshot the Wild 18-12 through 40 minutes of play.
Tucson secured the extra point after a scoreless third period when Walker stepped into the slot and beat Hlavaj to the glove side.
Tucson outshot Iowa 31-20. The Wild finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off all five Roadrunners power plays.
Iowa and Tucson conclude their weekend series at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics.
Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
