Iowa Falls, 2-1, in Overtime to Tucson

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON, Ariz. - Sammy Walker scored the overtime winner 3:53 into the extra session as the Tucson Roadrunners beat the Iowa Wild at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Friday night.

Tucson outshot Iowa 10-3 in a scoreless opening period.

The Wild took a 1-0 lead 4:09 into the middle frame. David Spacek and Riley Heidt combined to send the puck into the slot for Gerry Mayhew, who rifled a shot over Jaxson Stauber (19 saves).

Max Stuber tied the game for the Roadrunners with a long shot through traffic that beat Samuel Hlavaj (29 saves) with 1:33 to play in the second period.

The Roadrunners outshot the Wild 18-12 through 40 minutes of play.

Tucson secured the extra point after a scoreless third period when Walker stepped into the slot and beat Hlavaj to the glove side.

Tucson outshot Iowa 31-20. The Wild finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage and killed off all five Roadrunners power plays.

Iowa and Tucson conclude their weekend series at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Saturday, Jan. 10 at 8 p.m.

