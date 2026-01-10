Wolf Pack Give up Five Unanswered, Lose 7-4 to Thunderbirds

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MA - The Hartford Wolf Pack held a 4-2 lead late into the second period on Friday night in Springfield. Five unanswered goals flipped the game around, however, as the Springfield Thunderbirds roared back for a 7-4 victory.

A wild first period saw the Thunderbirds jump out to a 2-0 lead. Alek Kaskimäki opened the scoring 4:37 in, taking a pass on the left-wing side, cutting to the goal, and beating Dylan Garand by the right pad. The goal was Kaskimäki's eighth of the season and came on Springfield's first shot of the night.

Michael Buchinger extended the lead to 2-0 at 10:25. The defenseman won a puck battle in the offensive zone, got into the right-wing circle, and ripped a shot by a screened Garand for his third goal of the campaign.

A too many men on the ice penalty at 11:01 by the Thunderbirds would completely flip the momentum, however.

Late in the power play, Adam Sýkora dropped a pass in the left-wing circle to Bryce McConnell-Barker. McConnell-Barker took the pass and ripped a shot through the five-hole of Vadim Zherenko to make it a 2-1 game at 12:49.

Less than two minutes later, at 14:16, Brandon Scanlin tied the game. Brennan Othmann forced a turnover in the offensive zone, leading to a sustained period of pressure. Othmann eventually found Scanlin, who cut around a defenseman into the slot and snapped home the equalizer.

Kalle Väisänen gave the Wolf Pack a lead at 16:53 with a quick shot from the right-wing circle. Carey Terrance tapped the puck to Väisänen, who unleashed a rocket over the glove of Zherenko for his second career AHL strike.

Terrance and Daniel Walcott were credited with the assists on the goal.

Othmann made it 4-2 just 3:22 into the middle stanza, ripping his sixth goal of the year from the left-wing circle. Othmann beat Zherenko over the left shoulder, but the play was whistled no goal on the ice. After a review, it was determined that the puck crossed the line.

The lead did not last, however. Late in the period, Dillon Dube was awarded a penalty shot. He cut in on the right-wing side and beat Garand at 17:05 for his second goal of the season.

The goal marked the second penalty shot goal against the Wolf Pack this season.

In the final seconds, Matthew Peca tied the game with his fifth goal of the campaign. Peca's sharp-angle shot snuck through traffic and Garand, making it 4-4 at 19:43.

Kaskimäki's second goal of the night 2:50 into the final stanza would prove to be the difference. While on the power play, Kaskimäki danced through the defense, made his way into a dangerous area, and beat Garand by the blocker to make it 5-4.

Dylan Peterson then tacked on an insurance marker at 12:01, making it 6-4 when he pounced on a rebound to the right of Garand.

Late in regulation time, the Wolf Pack opted for a six-on-four power play, but Chris Wagner quickly ended the intrigue when he hit the empty net at 15:04.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Jan. 10 when the Providence Bruins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 7:15 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







