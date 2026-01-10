Griffins Suffer Second Regulation Loss of Season, Fall to Texas, 2-0

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins' Shai Buium in action

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins) Grand Rapids Griffins' Shai Buium in action(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo/Griffins)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins saw their franchise-record tying 19-game points streak (18-0-1-0) come to an end, as they fell to the Texas Stars 2-0 at Van Andel Arena on Friday in just their second regulation loss of the season and the first in seven weeks.

Despite the loss, the Griffins' 29-2-1-1 record (60 pts.) remained the best in the AHL's 90-year history through 33 games, and the Stars became the first team in the Central Division to take down the Griffins in regulation. Shai Buium made his season debut with Grand Rapids after rehabbing an upper-body injury he suffered in the NHL pre-season, while Michal Postava stopped 22-of-24 shots he faced between the pipes.

At 6:56 in the opening period, Alex Kannok Leipert got the crowd on its feet by dropping the gloves with Curtis McKenzie at center ice. The Griffins were ultimately kept off the board, but saw a look, when a wide-open Ondrej Becher snapped one at Remi Poirier from below the right circle, but he closed the gap with 4:41 to go.

In the second frame, Texas nearly claimed a 1-0 lead 7:26 in, when Antonio Stranges slapped a one-timer from the right circle, but Postava made a coast-to-coast glove save. The Griffins killed 1:10 of 5-on-3 to keep the score sheet clean, but with 1:26 to go Texas claimed a 1-0 lead, when Cameron Hughes popped one in from the goal line after a scramble at the net. The Stars grabbed a 2-0 advantage 51 seconds later, when Artem Shlaine sent one ahead for Cross Hanas, who deflected it in off of his skate.

Postava came up clutch with 5:12 left in the final slate, when Sean Chisholm tried to whack one in, but the Czech sprawled to his left to grab the save. With 3:29 to go, Postava headed to the bench and the Griffins nearly potted one with 2:55 on the clock, when Erik Gustafsson let a one-timer ring from the blue line, but Poirier stopped the chance, ultimately handing the Griffins the 2-0 loss.

Notes

*The Griffins' .909 points percentage remained the best in the league. *Grand Rapids went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, including 1:10 of 5-on-3.

Game Center

Texas 0 2 0 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-McKenzie Tex (fighting), 6:56; Kannok Leipert Gr (fighting), 6:56; Looft Tex (slashing), 8:10.

2nd Period-1, Texas, Hughes 6 (Karow, Scott), 18:44. 2, Texas, Hanas 6 (Shlaine, Lind), 19:35. Penalties-Becher Gr (tripping), 6:36; Watson Gr (cross-checking), 7:26.

3rd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Texas 9-11-4-24. Grand Rapids 14-8-7-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 2; Grand Rapids 0 / 1.

Goalies-Texas, Poirier 9-10-4 (29 shots-29 saves). Grand Rapids, Postava 5-1-0 (24 shots-22 saves).

A-8,169

Three Stars

1. TEX Poirier (SOW, 29 saves) 2. TEX Hughes (goal) 3. TEX Hanas (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 29-2-1-1 (60 pts.) / Tue., Jan. 13 at Milwaukee 8 p.m. EST

Texas: 14-16-3-1 (32 pts.) / Sat., Jan. 10 at Chicago 7 p.m. CST

