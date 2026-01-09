Marlies Fall to Phantoms, Ending Win Streak
Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Toronto Marlies News Release
Lehigh Valley: C. Marody (4) (P. Tomasino), O. Bonk (1) SH (L. Pederson), K. Dorwart (5) (L. Pederson, T. Robertson), A. Gendron (6) (Unassisted), L. Pederson (12) (Unassisted), G. Wilson (3) (O. Bonk, O. Eklind)
Goaltender: A. Kolosov (29/30) W
Toronto: M. Johnstone (6) (M. Pezzetta)
Goaltender: V. Peksa (17/23) L
ON THE SCORESHEET
Marc Johnstone scored at 3:53 of the third period. He has 10 points (6 goals, 4 assists) in 20 games this season.
Michael Pezzetta had the lone assist on Johnstone's first period goal.
Vyacheslav Peksa stopped 17 of 23 shots he faced.
TEAM NOTES
The Marlies were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play. Toronto is 11-10-1-0 when not scoring on the power play and 10-4-0-0 when not allowing a goal on the penalty kill.
Toronto outshot Lehigh Valley 30-23 in all situations. William Villeneuve led the Marlies with six shots on net. Toronto is 6-6-1-0 when outshooting their opponent.
The Marlies are 3-4-0-0 against Atlantic Division opponents and finish their regular season series 0-2-0-0against the Phantoms this season.
