Wolf Pack to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday
Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will host their annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game this Saturday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. against the Providence Bruins at PeoplesBank Arena.
Fans attending Saturday night's game are asked to bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal. When the Wolf Pack score their first goal of the game, fans will toss their teddy bears or stuffed animals onto the ice.
Teddy bears and stuffed animals will then be collected, counted, and donated from there.
All teddy bears and stuffed animals thrown onto the ice will be donated to some beary special children at Connecticut Children's hospital!
Fans attending the game are also reminded that this is a special 7:30 p.m. puck drop. Additionally, fans are reminded that Saturday features a doubleheader with the University of Connecticut. Please factor in additional driving and parking time to your travels.
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026
- Marlies Fall to Phantoms, Ending Win Streak - Toronto Marlies
- Belleville Senators Sign Goaltender James Reimer to Professional Tryout - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- John Leonard Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Monday Matinee Presented by Lifespan Speech & Swallowing Services January 19 - Syracuse Crunch
- Milwaukee Blisters Moose, 7-3 - Manitoba Moose
- Balanced Attack Leads to Ads Win - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday
- Hartford Wolf Pack Recall D Cooper Moore from Loan to Bloomington Bison
- The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 11
- New York Rangers Recall G Spencer Martin and D Scott Morrow from Hartford Wolf Pack, Assign F Brett Berard
- Hartford Wolf Pack Loan D Chris Ortiz to ECHL's Bloomington Bison