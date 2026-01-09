Wolf Pack to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack will host their annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game this Saturday, Jan. 10, at 7:30 p.m. against the Providence Bruins at PeoplesBank Arena.

Fans attending Saturday night's game are asked to bring a new or gently used teddy bear or stuffed animal. When the Wolf Pack score their first goal of the game, fans will toss their teddy bears or stuffed animals onto the ice.

Teddy bears and stuffed animals will then be collected, counted, and donated from there.

All teddy bears and stuffed animals thrown onto the ice will be donated to some beary special children at Connecticut Children's hospital!

Fans attending the game are also reminded that this is a special 7:30 p.m. puck drop. Additionally, fans are reminded that Saturday features a doubleheader with the University of Connecticut. Please factor in additional driving and parking time to your travels.







