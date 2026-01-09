Checkers Sign Vinnie Purpura

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers announced today the club has signed goaltender Vinnie Purpura to a one-year, one-way AHL contract with the Checkers. In addition, goaltender Michael Simpson has been released from his AHL SPC (Standard Player's Contract).

Purpura, 27, has appeared in nine games in the ECHL this season with the Reading Royals and Savannah Ghost Pirates, posting a 7-2 record with a goals-against average of 1.60 and a save percentage of .948. At this time, Purpura will remain in Savannah.

The Ghost Pirates acquired Purpura from the Royals via trade on December 13. In three ECHL seasons, the Lemont, IL, native has logged a 35-12-8-3 record with a goals-against average of 2.54 and a save percentage of .919.

Before turning pro, Purpura spent five seasons in the NCAA, playing collegiately at Boston University and Long Island University.







American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.