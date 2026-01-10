Crunch Blanked by Comets, 3-0

Syracuse Crunch forward Dylan Duke vs. the Utica Comets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were shut out by the Utica Comets, 3-0, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Crunch move to 18-13-2-1 on the season and 5-2-0-0 in the 12-game seasons series with the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti turned aside 10-of-12 shots in net. Jakub Málek earned the win putting a stop to all 15 shots he faced for the Comets. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on two opportunities while Utica converted on 1-of-4 man advantages.

After a scoreless first period, the Comets were on the board just 35 seconds into the middle frame. Topias Vilen fired a shot from above the left circle and Xavier Parent deflected it in from in front of the crease.

Utica extended its lead, 2-0, a few minutes into the third period as Brian Halonen sent a backhand shot in from the slot while on the man-advantage. Angus Crookshank scored an empty-net goal with a minute remaining to seal the victory for the Comets.

The Crunch host the Laval Rocket tomorrow at 5 p.m.

Crunchables: Syracuse was shut out for the first time this season.

