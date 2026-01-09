Former Phantoms Starring in the 2026 Winter Olympics

International hockey's brightest spotlight will shine on familiar Phantoms connections this February when the Winter Olympic Games kick off in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy.

The 2026 edition of the Games, taking place from February 11-22, marks the return of NHL players to the quadrennial competition for the first time since 2014, adding another layer of prestige and excitement to the men's hockey tournament.

Among the athletes competing for their countries will be former Phantoms Travis Sanheim (Canada), Rodrigo Ābols (Latvia), and Oliver Lauridsen (Denmark) - each set to bring their talents to the Olympic ice following their time with Lehigh Valley.

Sanheim, 29, was selected to Canada's Olympic roster for the first time after helping his country capture a championship at the NHL's inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off tournament last year. A steady presence on the blue line, Sanheim has spent his entire professional career within the Flyers organization, beginning with the Phantoms over parts of three AHL seasons from 2015-18 before establishing himself as a mainstay at the NHL level. This season, the Manitoba-born veteran has assumed an alternate captain role in Philadelphia, leading the club's defensive group in scoring with 19 points through 42 games. His Olympic invitation underscores his continued growth and recognition as he joins a traditionally deep Canadian roster in pursuit of gold.

Ābols, 29, will compete for his native Latvia and brings extensive international experience to the tournament. The Riga product made his NHL debut with the Flyers last season on January 21, 2024, after spending the majority of the season with the Phantoms, where he appeared in 47 games and finished fourth on the Phantoms in scoring with 32 points. He has continued to make an impact this season with Philadelphia since earning a contract extension last year, contributing offensively while emerging as a reliable force in the Flyers' lineup. Ābols has long been a fixture on the Latvian national team and is no stranger to international play, previously representing Latvia at both the 2018 and 2022 Winter Games. In addition, he has competed in nine IIHF World Championship tournaments and was part of the historic Latvian squad that earned the country's first-ever bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Championship.

Lauridsen, 36, will represent Denmark for the second consecutive Winter Olympic Games. Selected by the Flyers in the seventh round (196th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Lauridsen played 264 games over parts of five seasons with the Phantoms from 2010-15, including four seasons during the franchise's tenure in Adirondack. The left-handed defenseman from Gentofte, Denmark also appeared in 16 NHL games with Philadelphia and currently plays for HC TPS of Finland's SM-liiga. A mainstay internationally with 12 appearances at the IIHF World Championship, Lauridsen brings veteran leadership and experience to a dark-horse Denmark squad that will be participating in men's hockey for just the second time at the Olympics. He will be joined by his younger brother, Markus, as the siblings suit up together for their native country.

From their time at PPL Center with the Phantoms to the Olympic ice, Sanheim, Ābols, and Lauridsen will now carry their hometown pride to the international spotlight this February.

