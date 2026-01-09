Syracuse Crunch to Host Monday Matinee Presented by Lifespan Speech & Swallowing Services January 19

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting the Rochester Americans for a Monday Matinee presented by Lifespan Speech and Swallowing Services on Monday, Jan. 19 beginning at 1 p.m.

As part of the afternoon game, the Crunch are offering discounted $15 tickets for children 12 and under and students with middle school, high school and college IDs.

To purchase discounted tickets, call the Crunch at 315-473-4444 or visit Guest Services located on the second floor of the Upstate Medical University Arena behind Section 222. Discounted tickets will also be available at the Upstate Medical University Arena Box Office on the day of game. Additional fees may apply.

During the Monday Matinee game, the Crunch will also be hosting Literacy Day with the Onondaga County Public Library System. In support of Literacy Day, fans are encouraged to bring new and used children's and young adult books to the OCPL table or Guest Services. All books will be donated to the SYR Reading Runway.

The SYR Reading Runway is a partnership between Syracuse Hancock International Airport and the Onondaga County Public Library System to provide free books to travelers with children. Located on the second floor of the airport near TSA, the SYR Reading Runway allows families to take a book for their trip without needing to return it.

Lifespan Speech & Swallowing is a speech-language pathology clinic located in Liverpool, NY, dedicated to serving individuals across their lifespan - from children to adults. Our highly trained therapists specialize in all areas of speech, language, feeding, and swallowing. We can help with articulation, fluency (stuttering), ARFID, picky eating, stroke recovery or other conditions, and much more. Through personalized therapy tailored to each patient's unique needs, we partner with caregivers to support meaningful progress and lasting results. Our mission is to help every individual achieve their full communication, habilitate and rehabilitative potential. We accept most major insurances. You can visit our website, www.lifespanspeech.com, follow us on Facebook and reach our office at 315-552-0406.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).







