Texas Takes Down Grand Rapids
Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, handed the Grand Rapids Griffins their first regulation loss against a Central Division opponent in a 2-0 victory Friday at Van Andel Arena.
The win was the Stars' fourth in their last five games and snapped the Griffins' 19-game point streak.
Texas appeared to score in the first period when Artem Shlaine chipped the puck in from the crease with six and a half minutes to go, but the goal was called off for goaltender interference.
The Stars would officially open the scoring with just under two minutes left in the middle frame. Cameron Hughes took advantage of a scramble in front of the net and shot from the goal line to put Texas up 1-0. The Stars would double their lead just 50 seconds later when Cross Hanas scored from his knee in front of the crease to add an insurance goal. The Texan native has now scored in his last three games. Kole Lind received the secondary assist for his 300th AHL point.
Grand Rapids pulled Michal Postava for the last three and a half minutes of the third period but could not mount a comeback and suffered their second regulation loss of the season.
Remi Poirier earned the win after stopping all 29 shots he faced. Poirier is now tied for fifth in Texas Stars history with five career shutouts. Postava received the loss after giving up two goals on 24 shots.
Texas will finish its three-game road trip tomorrow night in Rosemont, Illinois against the Chicago Wolves. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT at Allstate Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
