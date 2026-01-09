Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Tucson Roadrunners

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (10-22-1-1; 22 pts.) at Tucson Roadrunners (14-12-5-0; 33 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Tucson Roadrunners meet in the first game of a weekend series at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Friday at 8 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 7-12-3-0 (4-7-1-0 at Iowa, 3-5-2-0 at Tucson)

Last Time: Iowa defeated Tucson 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 2 at Casey's Center... Liam Öhgren scored the game-winning goal 2:24 into overtime... Caedan Bankier, Mark Liwiski, Oskar Olausson, and Hunter Haight also scored for the Wild... Tucson forced overtime with 36 seconds remaining... Samuel Hlavaj stopped 25-of-29 shots

2023-24: Iowa finished 2-2-0-0 against Tucson during the 2023-24 season... The Wild won both home games... Sammy Walker led Iowa in goals (3) and points (4)... Mason Shaw paced Wild skaters with three assists against the Roadrunners... Jesper Wallstedt finished 2-1-0 with a 2.94 GAA and a .895 SV%

TEAM NOTES

FOUR OR MORE: Iowa fell to 7-4-1 when scoring three or more goals in Wednesday's loss at Ontario... The Wild have scored four goals once in the last eight games... Iowa is 3-0-0 when scoring four goals or more this season

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa went 2-for-4 on the power play on Wednesday... The Wild have converted on the power play in four of the last five contests... Iowa's power play is 6-for-16 (37.5%) over that span... Dylan Gambrell has assisted on four of the power-play goals

GOALTENDING DUEL: Iowa's goaltenders have allowed 10 goals over the last three games following a three-game stretch in which they allowed just two goals... Opposing goaltenders have allowed 10 goals over the last six contests... Opposing goaltenders have played 10 games in a row without making 30 saves

TWO OLYMPIANS

Goaltender Samuel Hlavaj was named to Slovakia's Olympic team on Wednesday

Hlavaj owns a 3.47 goals-against average (GAA), a .876 save percentage (SV%), a 4-7-3 record, and one shutout in 13 games this season

The 6-foot-4, 193-pound native of Martin, Slovakia previously represented his home country at three IIHF World Junior Championships (2018-21) and three IIHF World Championships (2022-25)

Hlavaj also won a silver medal with Slovakia at the 2016-17 IIHF U-18 World Championship

Hlavaj will join David Spacek, Iowa's other Olympic selection (Czechia) in Milano Cortina

Seven different Iowa Wild alumni have been selected to represent their countries at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Matt Boldy (United States), Louis Boudon (France), Joel Eriksson Ek (Sweden), Erik Haula (Finland) Darcy Kuemper (Canada), Nico Sturm (Germany) and Jesper Wallstedt (Sweden) will each represent their respective country

LEAGUE RANKINGS

Iowa ranks 24th in the AHL in shots/game this season (26.71)

Tucson ranks 11th in shots/game (29.48)

The Wild are 12th in the AHL in shots allowed/game (27.71)

The Roadrunners rank 16th in the AHL in shots allowed/game (28.48)

