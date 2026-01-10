Gulls Stage Comeback to Defeat Colorado, 5-4, in Shootout

LOVELAND, CO. - San Diego scored two goals in the third period to force overtime, before eventually netting the lone goal of a shootout, as the Gulls defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-4 on Friday. Goaltender Calle Clang picked up the win in net, stopping 38 of the 42 shots he faced, while forward Nathan Gaucher led the offensive attack with a pair of goals. Colorado forward Alex Barre-Boulet posted three assists in the losing effort.

San Diego would flip the script on an early Eagles power play, as Gaucher capped off a breakaway with wrister from the slot, giving the Gulls a 1-0 edge just 3:25 into the contest.

A power play for San Diego late in the first period would see forward Nico Myatovic track down a rebound in the low slot before flicking it into the back of the net, stretching the Gulls advantage to 2-0 with 36 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Colorado would battle back in the second period, as defenseman Wyatt Aamodt lit the lamp with a shot from the top of the left-wing circle, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 4:25 mark of the middle frame.

Just 2:56 later it would be Eagles forward Tye Felhaber who would jam home a rebound from the side of the crease, knotting the game at 2-2. Colorado would go on to outshoot San Diego 16-7 in the second stanza, as the two teams left for the intermission with the game still deadlocked, 2-2.

The Eagles would claim their first lead of the night when defenseman Jack Ahcan hunted down a rebound in the crease and shoved it across the goal line, putting Colorado on top 3-2 at the 5:35 mark of the third period.

The lead would grow to 4-2 just 2:59 later when Eagles forward Chase Bradley flicked a backhander from the bottom the right-wing circle over the shoulder of Clang for his third goal of the season.

The momentum would swing when Gaucher lit the lamp with wrister from the slot, trimming Colorado's advantage to 4-3 with 7:15 left to play in the contest.

As time wound down, the Gulls would pull Clang in favor of the extra attacker, and it would allow forward Justin Bailey to set up at the side of the crease before steering a cross-slot pass into the back of the net. The goal was Bailey's 12th of the season and tied the score at 4-4 at the 19:35 mark of the third period.

The Eagles would dominate the chances in overtime, but Clang would keep Colorado off the scoresheet and sent the contest to a shootout.

In the ensuing shootout, Clang would deny all five Eagles shooters, while forward Judd Caulfield was able to beat goalie Isak Posch with a wrister, as San Diego walked away with the 5-4 victory.

Posch suffered the shootout loss in net, allowing four goals on 24 shots, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the San Diego Gulls on Saturday, January 10th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena.







