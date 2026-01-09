Ginning Recalled to Flyers

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled defenseman Adam Ginning from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned goaltender Yaniv Perets to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Ginning, 25, has played in five games with the Flyers this year and also has 15 games of NHL experience in his career. He was loaned to the Phantoms on November 18, 2025 and has played in 17 games with Lehigh Valley this season scoring one goal with two assists. He has played in 212 games with the Phantoms over parts of four seasons scoring 8-46-54. Last year, the left-handed shooting defenseman from Linkoping, Sweden scored 2-15-17 in 69 games with Lehigh Valley. The 6'3 ¬Â³ blueliner was a Round 2 (#50 overall) selection of the Flyers in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Perets, 25, has started one game for Lehigh Valley this season, stopping 26 shots in the Phantoms' 4-3 win at Hartford on November 1. In 13 games with Reading this season, he has posted a 7-4-1 record, 3.74 GAA, and .889 SV%. Prior to signing with the Phantoms in July 2025, Perets spent the majority of last season with the Bloomington (IL) Bison of the ECHL recording a 12-12-1 record with 2.59 GAA and .921 save percentage in 27 games. He also appeared in four AHL games with the Chicago Wolves going 1-2-1, 3.93, .846 and made one relief appearance in the NHL with the Carolina Hurricanes on November 30, 2024.

