Reign Edge Silver Knights in Shootout, 5-4
Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (22-10-1-1) defeated the Henderson Silver Knights (16-12-3-1) Friday night by a final score of 5-4 in a shootout in front of 9,361 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will play their next six games on the road beginning Sunday, January 11th in Bakersfield at 4 p.m. (PST).
The Reign picked up their fourth straight win wrapping up a five-game homestand moving into sole possession of first place in the AHL's Pacific Division. Jacob Doty scored his first goal of the season while Koehn Ziemmer and Aatu Jämsen each scored on the power-play as Ontario has struck on the man advantage in five straight games, while they also finished with an assist. Jack Hughes notched two helpers for his first career multi-point contest. Otto Salin scored with 4:29 remaining tying the score at 4-4 with 4:29 remaining to force extra hockey. Erik Portillo stopped all three shootout attempts by Henderson while Kenny Connors scored in the shootout frame.
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO FINAL
ONT 1 2 1 0 1 5
HSK 2 0 2 0 0 4
Shots PP
ONT 19 2/5
HSK 33 0/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Kenny Connors (ONT)
2. Koehn Ziemmer (ONT)
3. Mitch McLain (HSK)
W: Portillo
L: Vikman
