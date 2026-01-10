P-Bruins Defeat Islanders
Published on January 9, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins defeated the Bridgeport Islanders 4-1 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion for their third straight victory. Matej Blumel posted a goal and an assist, while Matthew Poitras and Fabian Lysell each recorded two assists. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 24 shots to earn the victory.
How It Happened
Cam Thiesing received a pass in the left circle and rushed the crease, where he patiently tucked the puck around the goaltender and across the goal line to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 5:06 remaining in the first period.
Dans Locmelis collected a rebound at the right post and flipped a shot under the crossbar to tie the game at 1-1 with 4:26 to play in the second frame. John Farinacci and Brett Harrison received the assists.
Just 52 seconds later, Frederic Brunet slipped a pass across the ice to Christian Wolanin in the right circle, where he redirected the puck inside the left post to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead. Poitras was credited with a secondary assist.
Lysell chipped a backhanded pass to Victor Soderstrom in the right circle, where he fired a wrist shot under the crossbar to extend the Providence lead to 3-1 with 14:32 remaining in the third period. Blumel received a secondary assist.
Blumel scored on the empty net with 26 seconds to play. Lysell and Poitras were credited with assists.
Stats
Locmelis netted his fourth goal in the last three games and is tied for the team lead with 13 goals.
Wolanin and Soderstrom scored their second and third goals of the season respectively.
DiPietro stopped 24 of 25 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.
The power play went 0-for-4 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.
The P-Bruins improve to 24-6-1-0.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins travel to the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, January 10 at PeoplesBank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.
Every minute of Bruins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.
