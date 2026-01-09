Ads to Offer Free Health Consultations

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals, along with Aurora Health Care, are proud to announce that the team will offer fans free cancer awareness and health consultations at their game on Tuesday, January 13th at 7 pm at historic Panther Arena, which is the team's Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

The consultations are titled "Screenings with Greenie," named for Admirals President Jon Greenberg who has successfully battled prostate cancer last summer and shared his story to fans through the team and his social media channels.

Fans are encouraged to stop by the Screenings with Greenie area, which will be located outside section 208, for a quick 1-on-1 consultation with an Aurora Health Care provider. They'll discuss cancer risk factors, recommend appropriate screenings, and offer blood pressure checks - because early detection saves lives. The consultations will run from 6 pm to 8 pm.

"It's really important to get your annual physical exam," said Greenberg. "It's how I found out that I had a problem, was able to catch prostate cancer early and have a successful outcome thanks to the incredible medical professionals at Aurora. It's important to me and to the Admirals that people are taking the best care of themselves and we're proud to provide Screenings with Greenie to help in that process."

The Admirals are proud to join the entire hockey world and celebrate the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide effort dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer research and patient care. This season, teams and fans will come together to support those battling this disease and to honor the survivors who inspire us all. This special day would not be possible without the generous support of our sponsors:

The City of Hope Cancer Center, Gruber Law Offices, Kriete Truck Centers, Major Goolsby's, and WM. Thanks to these outstanding organizations, their supporting sponsorship, the evening's 50/50 raffle, and generous fan donations will directly benefit local organizations dedicated to cutting-edge cancer research and providing vital support services to patients and their families during challenging times.

