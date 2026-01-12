Admirals Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tuesday

Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are proud to join the entire hockey world and celebrate the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative on Tuesday, January 13th at 7 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at historic Panther Arena.

Hockey Fights Cancer is a league-wide effort dedicated to raising awareness and funds for cancer research and patient care. This season, teams and fans will come together to support those battling this disease and to honor the survivors who inspire us all.

In addition, along with Aurora Health Care, the team will offer fans free cancer awareness and health consultations at their game. The consultations are titled "Screenings with Greenie," named for Admirals President Jon Greenberg who successfully battled prostate cancer last summer and shared his story to fans through the team and his social media channels.

Fans are encouraged to stop by the Screenings with Greenie area, which will be located outside section 208, for a quick 1-on-1 consultation with an Aurora Health Care provider. They'll discuss cancer risk factors, recommend appropriate screenings, and offer blood pressure checks - because early detection saves lives. The consultations will run from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The team is also excited to welcome back four of the toughest players in team history to join in the fight. Legendary tough guys Eric Fenton, Triston Grant, Mike Liambas, and Nolan Yonkman will be at the game to sign autographs and take pictures with fans and participate in other promotions throughout the game.

There will also be purple "I Fight For..." signs available through the concourse for fans to fill out and hold up in a moving in-game ceremony highlighting how cancer touches all people, not just those battling the disease.

This special day would not be possible without the generous support of our HFC sponsors:

The City of Hope Cancer Center, Gruber Law Offices, Kriete Truck Centers, Major Goolsby's, and WM. Thanks to these outstanding organizations, their supporting sponsorship, the evening's 50/50 raffle, and generous fan donations will directly benefit local organizations dedicated to cutting-edge cancer research and providing vital support services to patients and their families during challenging times.

Want to support this year's Admirals Hockey Fights Cancer benefitted organizations? Consider a donation today!

