Hartford Wolf Pack Recall D Chris Ortiz from Loan to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

Published on January 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Chris Ortiz from loan to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

Ortiz, 24, has recorded one assist in 12 games as a member of the Wolf Pack this season. He has also skated in four games with the Bison, notching three assists.

He scored a career-high 34 assists and 39 points (5 g, 34 a) in 45 games with the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers during the 2024-25 season. He also skated in one game with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The native of Boisbriand, QC, inked a professional tryout agreement (PTO) with the AHL's Providence Bruins on Feb. 19, 2025, and spent the remainder of the season with the club. He skated in 23 games with the Bruins, recording seven assists.

The 6', 185-pound defenseman has appeared in 59 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack, Bruins and Penguins, scoring 13 points (1 g, 12 a).

