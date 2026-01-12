Bears Recall Justin Nachbaur from South Carolina

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forward Justin Nachbaur from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays.

Nachbaur, 25, has appeared in 15 games with Hershey this season, recording one assist and 41 penalty minutes. He has dropped the gloves five times for the Chocolate and White during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Cross Lake, Manitoba native has played in three games with South Carolina this season, posting 21 penalty minutes

In his professional career, Nachbaur has played 27 career AHL games with Charlotte, Ontario, and Hershey, logging 72 penalty minutes and one assist.

