David Breazeale Reassigned to Nailers

Published on January 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have reassigned defenseman David Breazeale to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Breazeale logged four games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during his recent recall. He scored his first AHL goal on Dec. 28 at Lehigh Valley, then gathered his first AHL assist in the next game, Dec. 30 vs. Charlotte.

In six career games for the Penguins, the Grandville, Michigan native has two points and 10 penalty minutes. He also has two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 27 games for Wheeling this year.

Breazeale signed a two-year contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after he completed his senior season at the University of Maine last spring. As team captain, he helped the Black Bears secure their first Hockey East Championship in 21 years. Breazeale amassed 51 points (8G-43A) in 144 collegiate games with Maine.

Before joining the Black Bears, Breazeale won a Robertson Cup as North American Hockey League Champions with the Shreveport Mudbugs in 2020-21.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Wednesday, Jan. 14 against the Providence Bruins. The tilt between the East's top two teams is set for a 7:05 p.m. puck drop at Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The Penguins' next home game is Friday, Jan. 16, when the Hartford Wolf Pack come to town for a back-to-back set. Game time for the Penguins and Wolf Pack is set for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

