Belleville Claims Three of Six Points During Busy Divisional Weekend

Published on January 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators earned their first win of 2026 and grabbed three of a possible six points during a three-in-three stretch last weekend. After having just about a week in between games to prepare, the Sens lost to the Toronto Marlies (AHL Affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs) on the road last Friday, before getting some payback and beating the Marlies at CAA Arena on Saturday, and then mounting a wild third-period comeback against the Rochester Americans (AHL Affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres), but losing in overtime.

Here's a rundown of the action, as Belleville prepares for another busy stretch this week that includes a trip to Laval midweek, another visit from the Amerks on Friday and then the annual matchup in Kanata, at the Canadian Tire Centre, on Sunday.

Friday, January 9, 2025: Belleville Senators - 1 @ Toronto Marlies - 6

After a competitive first period in Toronto last Friday, things fell apart for the Belleville Senators in a 6-1 loss to the rival Toronto Marlies at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Xavier Bourgault scored the only goal for the Sens, while Hunter Shepard stopped 15 of 20 shots before being pulled in favour of Jackson Parsons to start the third period. Parsons would make five saves on six shots in the third.

Saturday, January 10, 2026: Belleville Senators - 6 vs Toronto Marlies - 3

The Sens got some quick payback on the Marlies on Saturday night back at CAA Arena, scoring six times themselves in a 6-3 win. Arthur Kaliyev scored twice, Phil Daoust added a goal and an assist, and Dennis Gilbert had two helpers. Stephen Halliday scored in his return from a lengthy NHL recall, as did Olle Lycksell and Hayden Hodgson, while Jackson Parsons earned his fifth win of the season in net, making 26 saves on 29 shots.

Sunday, January 11, 2026: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Rochester Americans - 6 (OT)Ã¯Â»Â¿

Despite trailing by three goals heading into the third period, the Belleville Senators were able to battle their way to a point in an overtime, home ice loss to the Rochester Americans on Sunday afternoon. Wyatt Bongiovanni led the way with a goal and two assists, Phil Daoust and Arthur Kaliyev each had a goal and an assist, and Lassi Thomson scored twice. Goaltender James Reimer made his Belleville Sens debut after signing a professional tryout earlier in the weekend and stopped 22 of 28 shots he faced in the loss.

Recent Transactions

Jan.6/26: #40 Mads Sogaard (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.6/26: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.9/26: #47 James Reimer (G) - ADD - Signed to PTO

Jan.10/26: #40 Mads Sogaard (G) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.10/26: #30 Hunter Shepard (G) - DELETE - Recalled from loan by Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.10/26: #34 Stephen Halliday (C) - ADD - Returned on loan from Ottawa (NHL)

Jan.11/25: #8 Mark Duarte (RW) - DELETE - Released from PTO

Statistical Leaders

Points: 41 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F) - 24 G + 17 A

Goals: 24 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Assists: 23 (T-5th in AHL)

#10 Phil Daoust (C)

Power Play Goals: 12 (1st in AHL)

#43 Arthur Kaliyev (F)

Plus/Minus: +5

#44 Djibril Toure

Penalty Minutes: 74 (10th in AHL)

#42 Hayden Hodgson (RW)

Goals Against Average: 3.41

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Save Percentage: .897

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

Wins: 5

#30 Hunter Shepard (G)

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

Shutouts: 1

#31 Jackson Parsons (G)

#40 Mads Sogaard (G)

This Week

The Sens will play three more divisional matchups in three different locations this week, starting on Wednesday night in Laval against the Rocket (AHL Affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens). Then, they'll welcome Rochester back to CAA Arena for the final regular season visit on Friday, before travelling to Ottawa to take on the Utica Comets (AHL Affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) at the Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators, on Sunday afternoon. You can follow all the action by listening on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network, or watching along on AHL TV on FloHockey.

Ticket Info

Single-game tickets for all home games in the 2025-26 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or at the Belleville Sens Box Office located inside the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre. Details on season seat memberships, flex packs, premium seating, the Business Edge program, and more can be found by visiting the Belleville Sens Website.

