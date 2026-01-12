Wolf Pack Collect 8,543 Bears During Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack enjoyed a successful 2026 Teddy Bear Toss night this past Saturday at PeoplesBank Arena.

In front of a season-high crowd of 8,349, the Wolf Pack skated to a 5-1 victory over the rival Providence Bruins. 2:45 into the game, Adam Sýkora scored a shorthanded goal that sent 8,543 stuffed animals flying into the Hartford air.

The 8,543 teddy bears and stuffed animals were collected by Wolf Pack staff and players on the ice during a pause in the action. On Monday, the teddy bears and stuffed animals were counted and donated.

All teddy bears and stuffed animals that were thrown onto the ice were donated to some beary special children at Connecticut Children's hospital and to the Salvation Army!

The 8,543 teddy bears and stuffed animals there were collected marked the largest in Wolf Pack history for the 'Teddy Bear Toss Game'.







