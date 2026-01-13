Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Curtis Douglas to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning

January 12, 2026

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Curtis Douglas to the Syracuse Crunch for conditioning purposes, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Douglas, 25, has skated in 27 games with the Lightning this season, recording two assists with a plus-1 rating. His 75 penalty minutes are the most among all Bolts players. Douglas last played on December 27 at the Florida Panthers. He was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay from the Utah Mammoth on October 6, 2025.

The Oakville, Ontario native skated in 63 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League last season, recording 10 goals and 23 points with 117 penalty minutes. Douglas has appeared in 261 career AHL contests with the Roadrunners, Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators, logging 37 goals and 97 points with 508 penalty minutes.

Douglas was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round, 106th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.

