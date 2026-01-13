Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Curtis Douglas to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning
Published on January 12, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Curtis Douglas to the Syracuse Crunch for conditioning purposes, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Douglas, 25, has skated in 27 games with the Lightning this season, recording two assists with a plus-1 rating. His 75 penalty minutes are the most among all Bolts players. Douglas last played on December 27 at the Florida Panthers. He was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay from the Utah Mammoth on October 6, 2025.
The Oakville, Ontario native skated in 63 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League last season, recording 10 goals and 23 points with 117 penalty minutes. Douglas has appeared in 261 career AHL contests with the Roadrunners, Toronto Marlies and Belleville Senators, logging 37 goals and 97 points with 508 penalty minutes.
Douglas was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round, 106th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft.
Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2026
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Curtis Douglas to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night Tuesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Recall Justin Nachbaur from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Weekly Report: January 12 - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Collect 8,543 Bears During Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Jacob Julien Reassigned to Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Texas Stars Goaltender Remi Poirier Named AHL Player of the Week - Texas Stars
- Texas' Rémi Poirier Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Hartford Wolf Pack Recall D Chris Ortiz from Loan to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Belleville Claims Three of Six Points During Busy Divisional Weekend - Belleville Senators
- David Breazeale Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Curtis Douglas to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning
- Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Laval Rocket, 3-2
- Crunch Blanked by Comets, 3-0
- Syracuse Crunch to Host Monday Matinee Presented by Lifespan Speech & Swallowing Services January 19
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Milo Roelens to Syracuse Crunch from Orlando Solar Bears