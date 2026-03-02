Syracuse Crunch Defeat Rochester Americans, 3-1

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release









Syracuse Crunch center Lucas Mercuri vs. the Rochester Americans

(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Eric Payne)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Rochester Americans, 3-1, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch have won nine of their last 10 games as they advance to 32-17-3-1 on the season and 4-4-0-0 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Ryan Fanti earned the win stopping 20-of-21 shots. Devon Levi turned aside 25-of-28 between the pipes for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-3 opportunities, while the penalty kill shut down all six Rochester man-advantages.

The Crunch opened scoring with a 4-on-3 power-play goal halfway through the first period. Jakob Pelletier set up Conor Geekie for a rocket from the right face off dot that snuck just under the crossbar.

Brendan Furry doubled the Crunch lead 4:22 into the middle frame. He got the puck in the neutral zone, skated down the slot during a 2-on-1 and fired a wrister past Levi. Syracuse then made it 3-0 off a shorthanded goal with 1:23 remaining in the period. Mitchell Chaffee carried the puck all the way down the right side and centered it for Pelletier to redirect in from in front of the crease.

The Amerks ended the shutout bid and found the back of the net with three minutes remaining in the game. Fanti stopped the initial shot, but the puck trickled behind him for Riley Fiddler-Schultz to jam in. The Crunch staved off a late comeback effort and earned their second win of the weekend.

The Crunch are back in action when they travel to face the Laval Rocket on Wednesday.

Crunchables: Brendan Furry has goals in back-to-back games...The Crunch have scored shorthanded goals in back-to-back games.

