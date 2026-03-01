Preview: Condors at Reign, 3 p.m.

CONDORS GO FOR WINNING ROAD TRIP AGAINST DIVISION LEADERS

CONDORS @ REIGN

PUCK DROP: 3:00 p.m.

Toyota Arena; Ontario, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey. To watch: click here

Listen via the Ontario Reign radio network: to listen: click here

NOTE: There will not be a Condors broadcast, but the game can be streamed and listed to at the links above.

GAME NOTES

GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates

The Condors wrap up a four-game road trip with a 3 p.m. matinee in Ontario against the Reign. It is the seventh of eight matchups in the season series with four of the first six decided by one goal.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield erased a 2-0 first intermission deficit and picked up a point in 3-2 shootout loss in Coachella Valley last night. James Hamblin and Isaac Howard had the goals for the Condors. It was just the second time the Condors have gone to a shootout (1-1).

TILTED THE ICE

The third period belonged to the Condors last night, limiting the Firebirds to two shots and none until the 18 minute mark of the period.

NEW HEIGHTS

Riley Stillman's 13th assist last night was a new career high. He has 16 points in 39 games.

HAMMER TIME

Hamblin has 22 points (13g-9a) in his last 21 games. He matched his career high for goals last night with his 21st. Since January 1, he is tied for third in the AHL with 13 goals.

POWERED UP

Bakersfield has the second best road power play in the AHL at 27.2%. The team was 1/2 on the man advantage last night. However, the Condors are just 2/17 against Ontario on the year.

WORKING OVERTIME

Saturday was the team's 16th trip to overtime. On the year, the team is 6-8 in overtime and 1-1 in shootouts.

FOUND A WAY

The Condors wrapped the season series with the Firebirds with a 6-1-1 record.

H&H

Rookie duo Howard and Quinn Hutson both found the scoresheet last night. Hutson continues to lead all rookies in scoring with 46 points in 48 games. Howard is seventh with 32 points in 29 games.

GET TO THE THIRD

The Condors are 25-2-7 when holding at least a share of the lead after two periods.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

Bakersfield finds itself right in the thick of the Pacific Division playoff race with 19 games left in the regular season. The team sits fourth, five points back of the division-leading Reign. Seven teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division with the one seed earning a first-round bye. Click here for the playoff primer.

TOUGH MATCHUP

Ontario has won five of the six meetings this season and has been off since a 5-3 win over Tucson on Sunday. The Reign are the fourth best offensive team and eighth best defensive team in the league. They are 18-5-2 on home ice.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home for three games, starting with Field Trip Day on Tuesday against Colorado on Tuesday, March 3 at 10:30 a.m.







