Wranglers Look for Redemption against Canucks
Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Get ready for an action-packed Sunday Funday you won't want to miss!
Here's what's rolling into the arena:
Â 4,000 Hot Wheels cars handed out at entry
Â Commemorative Game Day posters available on exit
Â Life-sized Hot Wheels Photo Booth with complimentary printed photos
Â Tons of Hot Wheels giveaways throughout the game
Â Food & beverage deals ALL GAME LONG - presented by Brookfield Residential
Â Free face painting on the concourse
Â A dedicated Family Games Area
The Matchup
The Calgary Wranglers and the Abbotsford Canucks face off again Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome, following a tightly contested 3-2 shootout finish in Abbotsford's favour in Friday's matinee.
Neither team cracked the scoreboard through 40 minutes before Abbotsford struck early in the third. Calgary responded in the final frame with goals from Sam Morton and Martin Frk, both capitalizing off key faceoff wins to force overtime.
After a back-and-forth extra frame, the game was decided in a shootout, where Abbotsford claimed the extra point.
Goaltender Arsenii Sergeev was stellar, stopping 40 of 42 shots as the Canucks held a 42-34 edge in shots.
"We've got to see our power play step up and be difference-makers," said Head Coach Brett Sutter postgame.
"We had some really good chances, we gotta start burying our chances and making them count."
Head Coach Brett Sutter reflected on this afternoon's game against Abbotsford. pic.twitter.com/f48aKxipLn
- Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) February 27, 2026
The Wranglers went 0-for-3 on the man advantage.
"We've got to start burying our chances."
With leading scorer Rory Kerins out, Frk has elevated his game.
The veteran winger has recorded 43 points (20G, 24A) in 54 games this season and continues to be a key offensive driver.
The Other Side
Abbotsford snapped a three-game skid on Friday and enters Sunday's matchup with renewed confidence.
The 2024-25 Calder Cup Champions have had a different pace this season, currently sitting at the bottom of the Pacific Division with 44 points.
All-Star forward Ben Berard made his mark Friday, opening the scoring and sealing the win in the shootout.
Berard has 27 points in 51 games this season.
Last year, he split time between Abbotsford and the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, recording 40 points (20G, 20A) in 40 ECHL games.
Don't Miss the Action!
