Wolf Pack Doubled up 6-3 by Phantoms

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







ALLENTOWN, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack saw their three-game winning streak come to an end on Sunday afternoon, 6-3 at the hands of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

For the second straight game, the Phantoms jumped out to a 2-0 lead. This time, it was Oscar Eklind who broke the ice.

Eklind tucked a shot from the side of the net by the right pad of Spencer Martin at 3:32 for his second goal of the weekend, making it 1-0.

Moments later, at 7:24, Anthony Richard extended the lead to 2-0. Off a turnover in the neutral zone, Maxence Guenette drove in on the right-wing side with possession. Guenette hit a streaking Richard down the middle, who tipped home his 14th goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack refused to back down, and for the second straight game erased a 2-0 deficit.

Anton Blidh got Hartford on the board at 10:25, deflecting his fifth goal of the season by Alexei Kolosov. Brett Berard picked up the puck on the right-wing side, maneuvered to the top of the slot, and fired a shot that Blidh tipped home to make it 2-1.

3:21 later, Juuso P?rssinen equalized. Travis Dermott fired a shot from the point that missed the net but hit the end boards. The puck bounced right to P?rssinen in the right-wing circle, where he quickly settled and released a shot that beat a diving Kolosov to make it 2-2.

The goal, scored at 13:46, was P?rssinen's fourth in his last five games.

Alex Bump restored the lead just 1:34 into the second period for the Phantoms. Christian Kyrou fired a shot from the point that appeared to be going wide, but it clipped Bump in the crease and found its way by Martin to make it 3-2.

The goal was Bump's eleventh of the season.

The Wolf Pack controlled the second period, outshooting and out-chancing the Phantoms. Kolosov was the difference, however, making 13 saves to keep the Wolf Pack off the board.

Late in the period, a turnover in the neutral zone led to the Phantoms extending their lead.

Cooper Marody fired a shot that clipped Martin and found the back of the net at 16:55, extending the lead to 4-2 for the Phantoms.

Lane Pederson's second goal of the weekend extended the lead to 5-2 6:33 into the third period. On their first power play of the game, Oliver Bonk sent a shot to the goal that Martin denied. The rebound pinballed around before eventually being shoveled home by Pederson.

Brennan Othmann responded for the Wolf Pack at 7:52. Othmann collected a puck in the left-wing circle and snapped a shot over the right shoulder of Kolosov to make it 5-3. The goal was Othmann's second in as many nights.

Richard's second of the game at 11:40 put the Phantoms out of reach, however. Richard was able to jam a puck by Martin from the side of the net for his 15th goal of the season.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 4, when the Providence Bruins come to town. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:45 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr. Tickets are available.







