TRADE: Boris Katchouk Acquired for Roman Schmidt

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia announced that they have acquired forward Boris

Katchouk from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Roman Schmidt, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Katchouk will be assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Katchouk, 28, joins the Phantoms from the Iowa Wild where he has played eight games this season scoring one goal with two assists. He also has played in 21 games with the Syracuse Crunch this season scoring 4-6-10 as well as three NHL games with Tampa Bay. He was traded by Tampa Bay to Minnesota on December 28 in exchange for Michael Milne.

Last season, the veteran forward from Vancouver, B.C. scored 21-28-49 in 67 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins setting career highs for goals and points. He also racked up an impressive Hat-Trick-Plus-One on December 11, 2024 scoring four goals in a game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton against Charlotte. Katchouk has played in 269 career AHL games with Syracuse, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rockford and Iowa scoring 65 goals with 92 assists for 157 points in his career.

Originally a second-round selection (#44 overall) by Tampa Bay out of the Soo Greyhounds in the 2016 NHL Draft, Katchouk has played 179 career NHL games across parts of three seasons with Tampa Bay, Chicago, Ottawa, scoring 15-21-35.

Schmidt, 23, appeared in 16 games with the Phantoms this year after being traded to Lehigh

Valley in early December from Syracuse in exchange for Ethan Samson. Schmidt was teammates with Katchouk on the Crunch at that time where he had played in 13 games this season. The 6-foot-5, native of Midland, Michigan was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft. In three AHL seasons with Lehigh Valley and Syracuse, he has scored 3-7-10 in 79 career AHL games.

The Phantoms travel to central New York for a Tuesday matchup at the Utica Comets before returning to PPL Center for a pair of games against the Charlotte Checkers next weekend on Friday and Saturday as part of PA-250 Celebration Weekend.







American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.