TRADE: Boris Katchouk Acquired for Roman Schmidt
Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia announced that they have acquired forward Boris
Katchouk from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman Roman Schmidt, according to General Manager Daniel Briere. Katchouk will be assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Katchouk, 28, joins the Phantoms from the Iowa Wild where he has played eight games this season scoring one goal with two assists. He also has played in 21 games with the Syracuse Crunch this season scoring 4-6-10 as well as three NHL games with Tampa Bay. He was traded by Tampa Bay to Minnesota on December 28 in exchange for Michael Milne.
Last season, the veteran forward from Vancouver, B.C. scored 21-28-49 in 67 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins setting career highs for goals and points. He also racked up an impressive Hat-Trick-Plus-One on December 11, 2024 scoring four goals in a game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton against Charlotte. Katchouk has played in 269 career AHL games with Syracuse, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rockford and Iowa scoring 65 goals with 92 assists for 157 points in his career.
Originally a second-round selection (#44 overall) by Tampa Bay out of the Soo Greyhounds in the 2016 NHL Draft, Katchouk has played 179 career NHL games across parts of three seasons with Tampa Bay, Chicago, Ottawa, scoring 15-21-35.
Schmidt, 23, appeared in 16 games with the Phantoms this year after being traded to Lehigh
Valley in early December from Syracuse in exchange for Ethan Samson. Schmidt was teammates with Katchouk on the Crunch at that time where he had played in 13 games this season. The 6-foot-5, native of Midland, Michigan was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft. In three AHL seasons with Lehigh Valley and Syracuse, he has scored 3-7-10 in 79 career AHL games.
The Phantoms travel to central New York for a Tuesday matchup at the Utica Comets before returning to PPL Center for a pair of games against the Charlotte Checkers next weekend on Friday and Saturday as part of PA-250 Celebration Weekend.
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026
- Amerks Drop Sixth Straight in Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Trounce Pack 6-3 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penalties Cost Condors in 4-2 Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- TRADE: Boris Katchouk Acquired for Roman Schmidt - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Admirals Topple Moose in OT - Milwaukee Admirals
- Milwaukee Rallies Late for OT Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Defeat Rochester Americans, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Roman Schmidt from the Philadelphia Flyers in Exchange for Forward Boris Katchouk - Iowa Wild
- Wolves' Points Streak Snapped by Marlies 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Canucks Win 3-2 in Back to Back Shootouts against the Wranglers - Abbotsford Canucks
- Wolf Pack Doubled up 6-3 by Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Three Tallies in Middle Frame Lifts P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Islanders Drop Road Game to Bruins, 3-2 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Forward Kenny Connors Recalled by LA Kings, Defenseman Angus Booth Loaned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Bears' Nachbaur Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Jacob Truscott Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ginning Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Hartford, Game 52 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Best Condors in Shootout, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 3 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Phantoms Trounce Pack 6-3
- TRADE: Boris Katchouk Acquired for Roman Schmidt
- Ginning Recalled to Flyers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Hartford, Game 52
- Marathon Shootout, Phantoms Earn Standings Point