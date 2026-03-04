Guryev and Meehan to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have received two defensemen from the Reading Royals of the ECHL, Artem Guryev and Ben Meehan. Guryev has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers and Meehan has been recalled from loan by the Phantoms.

Guryev, 22, is a 6'4 ¬Â³ defenseman with a left-handed shot who has played in six games with the Phantoms and 29 games with the Royals this season. A Round 5 selection of the San Jose Sharks in 2021, Guryev was acquired by the Flyers on October 5 along with Carl Grundstrom in exchange for Ryan Ellis. He has played in 37 career games in the AHL with the Phantoms and San Jose Barracuda scoring 2-2-4 and also 85 career games in the ECHL with Reading and the Wichita Thunder scoring 3-5-8.

Meehan, 24, previously played in two games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at the beginning of the season and has played in 52 games with Reading. He recorded his first career pro goal in overtime during a crazy 8-7 comeback victory at Greensboro earlier this season on October 25. The UMass-Lowell product from Walpole, MA made his AHL debut last season in two games with the Iowa Wild following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The two-year captain played five seasons for the RiverHawks scoring 13-55-68 in 145 NCAA games.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a pair of games this weekend against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday and Saturday as part of our PA250 Celebration Weekend. Fans can also enjoy Dollar Dog Night on Friday presented by Berks Foods.







