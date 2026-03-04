Cossa Recalled by Detroit, Gustafsson Reassigned to Griffins

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled goaltender Sebastian Cossa from the Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. In addition, Detroit reassigned defenseman Erik Gustafsson to the Griffins.

Cossa, the 15th overall pick in 2021, has a 24-4-3 record with a career-high five shutouts, a 1.99 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 31 games with the Griffins. In the AHL rankings, the 23-year-old places second in GAA, second in save percentage, tied for first in shutouts, tied for first in wins and seventh in minutes played (1841:22). His career-high five shutouts are the most by a Griffin since 2015-16 (Jared Coreau). Cossa is currently on a seven-game point streak since Feb. 3 (6-0-1) and enjoyed a career-high 10-game win streak from Nov. 25-Dec. 27, showing a 1.51 GAA and a .939 save percentage. The AHL all-star won two straight AHL Goaltender of the Month awards (November and December), becoming the first netminder in franchise history to receive the honor twice in the same season. In parts of four seasons with Grand Rapids since 2022-23, Cossa has notched a 68-29-17 mark with eight shutouts to go along with a 2.38 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 115 outings, becoming just the sixth netminder to reach the century mark with the team.

Gustafsson, a 15-year-veteran, has 20 points (2-18-20) and a plus-18 rating in 22 games with Grand Rapids. Among AHL defensemen, Gustafsson is tied for 14th in plus-minus rating. He has competed in 517 NHL games since 2015-16 after being selected with the 93rd overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft. Last season with the Detroit Red Wings, the 33-year-old showed 18 points (2-16-18) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 games. In his NHL career, Gustafsson has notched 240 points (47-193-240) and 165 penalty minutes in 517 regular-season games, adding 12 points (2-10-12) and 10 penalty minutes in 49 Stanley Cup Playoff outings. Prior to this season, the Nynashamn, Sweden, native last played in the AHL during the 2017-18 season when he totaled 17 points (3-14-17) in 25 games with the Rockford IceHogs. Gustafsson spent three seasons in the AHL with Rockford from 2015-18 and registered a combined 58 points (11-47-58) and 96 penalty minutes in 120 appearances. He posted his best AHL season in 2016-17 with 30 points (5-25-30) and 40 penalty minutes in 25 games with Rockford.

