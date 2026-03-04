Forward Jared Wright Loaned to Ontario from LA Kings

The LA Kings announced today that they have loaned forward Jared Wright to the Ontario Reign.

Wright, 23, made his NHL debut with the Kings on Monday night finishing with three hits in 9:42 of ice time in a 4-2 loss vs. Colorado. He has collected 28 points (15G, 13A) in his rookie season with Ontario leading all first-year skaters with a plus-25 rating, tied for fifth among all skaters. His 15 goals are tied for fourth among league rookies while his 28 points are tied for 11th. The Burnsville, MN native was drafted by LA in the 2022 NHL Draft, sixth round, 169th overall, and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings this past April.

He played three seasons at the University of Denver from 2022-25 collecting 54 points (32G, 22A) in 122 career games helping the Pioneers to the 2024 NCAA National Championship.







