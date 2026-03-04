Jets Reassign Poulter to Norfolk
Published on March 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Manitoba Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.
Poulter, 24, has appeared in three games with the Moose this season, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The netminder has also played 27 games with Norfolk while marking down a 16-11-0 record with a 2.85 GAA, .902 SV% and one shutout. Poulter has appeared in 80 career AHL games, putting together a 42-24-11 record with a 2.88 GAA, .899 SV% and five shutouts with Manitoba and the Utica Comets. The Winnipeg, Man. product also owns a 31-19-2 mark supported by a 2.84 GAA, .907 SV% and two shutouts in 55 ECHL games split between the Admirals and Adirondack Thunder.
Isaac Poulter
Goalie
Born Sept. 12, 2001 - Winnipeg, Man.
Height 6'2 - Weight 174 - Catches L
Isaac Poulter Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)
The Moose host the Toronto Marlies for games on Friday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). Friday features $6 Bud and Bud Light the entire game. Sunday is the Collectibles Game with a Tyrel Bauer mini bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.
Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.
American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2026
- Forward Jared Wright Loaned to Ontario from LA Kings - Ontario Reign
- $3 Beer Friday + First Responders Nights this Weekend - Bakersfield Condors
- Zac Funk Re-Assigned to Bears in Trio of Roster Moves - Hershey Bears
- Jets Reassign Poulter to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Guryev and Meehan to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Abbotsford Canucks to Host Women in Sports Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Cossa Recalled by Detroit, Gustafsson Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Carter Gylander Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.