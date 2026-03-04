Jets Reassign Poulter to Norfolk

Published on March 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned goaltender Isaac Poulter from the Manitoba Moose to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Poulter, 24, has appeared in three games with the Moose this season, posting a 2-0-0 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The netminder has also played 27 games with Norfolk while marking down a 16-11-0 record with a 2.85 GAA, .902 SV% and one shutout. Poulter has appeared in 80 career AHL games, putting together a 42-24-11 record with a 2.88 GAA, .899 SV% and five shutouts with Manitoba and the Utica Comets. The Winnipeg, Man. product also owns a 31-19-2 mark supported by a 2.84 GAA, .907 SV% and two shutouts in 55 ECHL games split between the Admirals and Adirondack Thunder.

Isaac Poulter

Goalie

Born Sept. 12, 2001 - Winnipeg, Man.

Height 6'2 - Weight 174 - Catches L

Isaac Poulter Player Stats (Courtesy of Elite Prospects)

The Moose host the Toronto Marlies for games on Friday (7 p.m.) and Sunday (2 p.m.). Friday features $6 Bud and Bud Light the entire game. Sunday is the Collectibles Game with a Tyrel Bauer mini bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance. Tickets for both games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

Never miss a moment of the action by adding the 2025-26 schedule to your calendar.







American Hockey League Stories from March 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.