Wolf Pack Drop Heartbreaker 3-2 to Bruins

Published on March 4, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack dropped their second straight game on Wednesday night, 3-2 in heartbreaking fashion to the Providence Bruins.

The Wolf Pack struck first for the third time in the season series with the Bruins, breaking the ice 2:38 into the game.

Trey Fix-Wolansky continued his torrid pace against the Bruins, ripping a shot from the right-wing circle that beat Michael DiPietro to give the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead. The goal was Fix-Wolansky's team-leading 19 th of the season and his sixth against the Bruins.

Derrick Pouliot extended the lead to 2-0 at 6:36 of the middle stanza with his second goal of the season. Late on the power play, Pouliot stepped into a blast that beat a screened DiPietro. Adam S?kora picked up the primary assist on the goal, his second of the night.

The goal came on a four-minute power play with Fabian Lysell in for high-sticking.

The Bruins responded at 12:32, scoring a five-on-five goal. With John Farinacci sprawled out on top of Dylan Garand, Frederic Brunet fired a shot from the left-wing side that found the back of the net.

Despite a protest for goaltender interference from the Wolf Pack, the officials allowed the goal to stand.

Just 1:28 later, Riley Tufte tied the contest on the power play. A puck bounced to Tufte in the slot, where he settled and then quickly ripped a shot by Garand to make it 2-2. The goal was Tufte's third against the Wolf Pack this season and came at 14:00.

Both sides had numerous chances to take the lead in the third period, but neither was able to pounce until the final minutes.

Matt Poitras saw a puck pop to him in the right-wing circle. Poitras quickly released a shot that beat Garand at 18:11 to give the Bruins their first and only lead of the hockey game.

DiPietro made 39 saves in goal for the Bruins, earning first star honors.

DiPietro made 39 saves in goal for the Bruins, earning first star honors.







