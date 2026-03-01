Forward Kenny Connors Recalled by LA Kings, Defenseman Angus Booth Loaned to Ontario

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The LA Kings announced today that they have recalled forward Kenny Connors from the Ontario Reign while defenseman Angus Booth has been loaned to the Reign from the Kings.

Connors, 22, is tied for 10th among AHL rookies with 29 points (9G, 20A) having skated in 49 games with Ontario this season. He signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Kings on Apr. 3, 2025 and was selected by LA in the 2022 NHL Draft, fourth round, 103rd overall.

The Glen Mills, PA native played three seasons at UMass-Amherst from 2022-25 accumulating 77 points (26G, 51A) in 109 career games. He was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 and earned a Bronze Medal with Team USA at the 2023 U20 World Junior Championship.

Booth, 21, has skated in 41 games for the Reign this season notching 10 points (1G, 9A) after tallying 13 points (2G, 11A) in 50 games as a rookie. The Montreal, QC native was drafted by the Kings in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, fourth round, 116th overall, and signed his three-year, entry-level contract with LA on Dec. 28, 2023.

Prior to his professional career, he played four seasons in the QMJHL from 2020-24 recording 73 points (7G, 66A) in 198 career games splitting time with the Shawinigan Cataractes and Baie-Comeau Drakkar. He helped Shawinigan to the QMJHL Championship during the 2021-22 season and served as team captain the following year.







American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.