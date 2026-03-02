Amerks Drop Sixth Straight in Syracuse

Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Syracuse, NY) - The Rochester Americans (24-20-5-3) avoided a shutout with a late third-period goal but were unable to overcome a 3-0 deficit in a 3-1 loss to the intrastate rival Syracuse Crunch (32-17-3-1) Sunday evening at Upstate Medical University Arena.

Despite the defeat, Rochester maintains a 4-3-0-1 advantage through the first eight meetings this season with the Crunch and an 11-6-1-2 record since the start of the 2024-25 campaign. The Amerks have suffered back-to-back losses to the Crunch just three times over that same span.

Forward Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored for the second straight game with his 17th goal of the campaign and sixth since Feb. 14 while Konsta Helenius became the third Amerk this season to reach the 40-point mark as he notched the lone assist on Rochester's only tally of the day. Helenius has recorded 30 points (9+21) over his last 30 contests dating back to Nov. 14.

Goaltender Devon Levi (17-13-8) made 25 saves in his AHL-leading 38th appearance of the season. The Quebec native has faced 22 or more shots in each of his last nine games dating back to Jan. 30.

Mitchell Chaffee (0+2) and Jakob Pelletier (1+1) each tallied a pair of points for the Crunch, who improved to 9-1-0-0 since the start of the February. Conor Geekie (1+0) and Brendan Furry (1+0) both recorded a goal while Matteo Pietroniro and Ethan Gauthier closed out the scoring by adding an assist.

Goaltender Ryan Fanti (10-11-1), who came within three minutes of recording his third shutout of the season, made 20 saves to earn the win.

FIRST PERIOD

Each team was limited to just one shot through the first seven minutes of play. Moments later, they each took coincidental penalties before Rochester was whistled for a holding infraction early into the 4-on-4 situation.

On the ensuing Crunch power-play, Geekie won a draw to Chaffee from the left circle of Levi. Chaffee and Pelletier traded passes before the latter set-up Geekie, who was stationed atop the right circle. While not electing for the one-timer, Geekie patiently waited before picking the upper left corner of Levi for his 14th goal of the campaign.

Rochester was able to draw a power-play of its own two minutes after the goal but was unable to find the equalizer and trailed 1-0 heading into the intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

Not much happened in the first four minutes of second period until a loose puck was scooped up by Furry in front of the team benches. The Syracuse forward skated on a 2-on-1 odd-man rush alongside Cooper Flinton. As Flinton was on his backhand, Furry chose to shoot and beat the Amerks netminder to double the cushion with 15:38 left in the stanza.

Things appeared to go from bad to worse for the Amerks as they were called for their second penalty of the contest while trailing by a pair.

The Amerks not only successfully cleared off the trip, but they also generated their best chance of the contest as Helenius and Isak Rosén had an odd-man rush towards Fanti. Helenius carried the puck before crossing paths and handing it to Rosén, but the Swedish forward could not finish off the play the Crunch netminder got just enough of a save to steer it wide.

Prior to the completion of the middle period, Rochester earned another power-play with just under three minutes left. Unfortunately, it was Syracuse who would change the score as Chaffee and Pelletier connected on a 2-on-1 rush despite being shorthanded. Chaffee skated down the right wing with the puck and centered a pass for Pelletier to steer past Levi to put his team up 3-0.

THIRD PERIOD

While the Amerks attempted to chip into the deficit during the final frame, the club was unable to generate much offensively as the Crunch held the team in check.

With just over three minutes left, Levi was summoned to the bench for an extra attacker. Fiddler-Schultz won the face-off to left of Fanti before Helenius snapped a shot from the dot. The Crunch netminder appeared to make the save, but Fiddler-Schultz converted the rebound after it trickled behind the goaltender, wiping the shutout bid at the 17:00 minute mark.

Rochester was able to earn its sixth man-advantage in the final minute of frame, but time expired soon thereafter with the Amerks on the wrong side of a 3-1 decision.

UP NEXT

The Amerks remain on the road as they travel north of the border on Friday, March 6 to take on the North Division-leading Laval Rocket for the first of back-to-back meetings at Place Bell. Game time is slated for a 7 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM WGR Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

ROC: R. Fiddler-Schultz (17)

SYR: C. Geekie (14), B. Furry (12 - GWG), J. Pelletier (21)

Goaltenders

ROC: D. Levi - 25/28 (L)

SYR: R. Fanti - 20/21 (W)

Shots

ROC: 21

SYR: 28

Special Teams

ROC: PP (0/6) | PK (2/3)

SYR: PP (1/3) | PK (6/6)

Three Stars:

1. SYR - M. Chaffee

2. SYR - E. Gauthier

3. SYR - J. Pelletier







