Bears' Nachbaur Suspended for One Game

Published on March 1, 2026







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Hershey Bears forward Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Rockford on Feb. 28.

Nachbaur received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Hershey's game Monday (Mar. 2) vs. Charlotte.







