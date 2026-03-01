Bears' Nachbaur Suspended for One Game
Published on March 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Hershey Bears forward Justin Nachbaur has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of his actions in a game at Rockford on Feb. 28.
Nachbaur received an automatic one-game suspension under the provisions of AHL Rule 23.7 for accumulating his 10th fighting major this season. He will miss Hershey's game Monday (Mar. 2) vs. Charlotte.
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
American Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026
- Forward Kenny Connors Recalled by LA Kings, Defenseman Angus Booth Loaned to Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Bears' Nachbaur Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Bakersfield - Ontario Reign
- Jacob Truscott Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Ginning Recalled to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Hartford, Game 52 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Firebirds Best Condors in Shootout, 3-2 - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Preview: Condors at Reign, 3 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.