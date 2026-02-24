Amerks Forward Brendan Warren Launches 'War Dawg of the Week' Initiative

(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Americans forward Brendan Warren announced today the details of his "War Dawg of the Week" initiative in partnership with Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester.

Over the next several weeks, the Amerks will highlight various pets that are currently in the care of Lollypop Farm and available for adoption across the team's social media platforms as well as in-game during select home games. The weekly series will feature profiles of different dogs and cats, including breed, age, personality traits, and previous ownership history.

A strong advocate for pet adoption, Warren and his wife, Brittney, are the proud owners of Tuna, an eight-month-old Boxer, and two cats, Merry and Pippin, both of whom were rescued together three years ago while he was playing in Rochester.

"Brittney and I are both huge animal lovers and believe every animal deserves a safe, loving home," said Warren, the longest tenured Amerk on this year's team who's currently in his sixth season with Rochester. "Our pets have brought so much joy and companionship into our lives. We encourage others to adopt and give these incredible animals the second chance at a life that they deserve and gain a best friend in the process."

Later this season will see the return of the ever-popular Dogs Night Out game on Wednesday, April 1, when fans can attend the game alongside their furry friends as the Amerks host the Charlotte Checkers at The Blue Cross Arena. The game, the first of its kind since the 2018-19 season, will feature several canine-friendly themed events.

Dogs Night Out tickets are priced at $20 and include admission for both dog and dog owner with $5 from each ticket being donated back to Lollypop Farm. All fans with dogs in attendance will be seated in one of three dedicated sections known as the "K-9 Korner" (211 - 213), as dogs will not be permitted in other sections or the suite level. Fans will be limited to bringing just one dog per person to the game. Tickets are available at www.amerks.com/dogs. Amerks Season Ticket Members are encouraged to contact their representative if planning to bring their dog to the game.

"Lollypop Farm, the Humane Society of Greater Rochester, is proud to partner with Brendan Warren and the Rochester Americans organization for an event that brings together two iconic Rochester institutions around something our community truly loves - animals," said Lollypop Farm President and CEO Alice Calabrese. "This partnership is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate our connections with our pets while expanding awareness of the importance of pet adoption and the wide range of services and resources Lollypop Farm offers to support pets and the people who love them. We're excited to connect with fans and their dogs in a way that strengthens our community and helps more pets find the loving homes they deserve."







